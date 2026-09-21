Nedu has described survival in Nigeria as a daily struggle, pointing to the rising cost of basic needs

The media personality said even salary earners are struggling with school fees, rent, food, transport, fuel and healthcare expenses

Nedu warned that financial pressure is pushing some people into hurting others, betraying trust and cutting corners simply to survive

Popular media personality Nedu has opened up about the harsh economic realities confronting many Nigerians, saying survival has become a daily battle for citizens.

In a recent video, Nedu highlighted the growing financial pressure facing families and individuals across the country.

Nedu describes survival in Nigeria as a daily struggle, pointing to the rising cost of basic needs. Photos: @nedu_official.

Source: Instagram

According to the media personality, the challenge goes beyond unemployment, as many people who earn regular salaries are also struggling to meet their basic needs.

From school fees and house rent to food, transportation, fuel, and healthcare, Nedu said the cost of living has continued to put pressure on Nigerians.

But his biggest concern was what the pressure could make people do.

Nedu said some Nigerians are now taking actions they never imagined they would.

“People are doing things they never imagined they would do, hurting people, betraying people, cutting corners,” he said.

He argued that such actions are not necessarily because people were born wicked, but because survival has become increasingly difficult.

Nedu calls for a better economy

The ex-OAP said Nigerians deserve an economy where hard work can translate into a meaningful standard of living.

He also expressed hope for a society where parents can provide for their children without constant financial anxiety.

“At least we deserve that,” he said, calling for an economy that gives ordinary Nigerians less fear and more hope.

Watch the Instagram video of Nedu speaking about hardship in Nigeria here:

Reactions trail Nedu's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments from social media users below:

@duchessrecruits stated:

"Make una help me oh. After school fees na God I dey pray to survive. Gosh Tinubu must goooooooooooo. This is not life anymore"

@thespian_nozy shared:

"We talk, we lament, we complain, we do nothing about it. - Mazi Nnamdi Kanu"

@mrasantme noted:

"When ever you go to the market to purchase anything, you will start looking around if you’ve lost money , bcos purchasing power is reducing drastically. Baba is really keeping his promises ooo! Because he said he will reduce our purchasing power…"

Nedu warns that financial pressure is pushing some people into hurting others. Photo: @nedu_official/IG.

Source: Instagram

Nedu Wazobia compares UK and Nigerian roads

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nedu Wazobia compared the state of roads in the United Kingdom to those in Nigeria, sparking reactions on social media.

In a video shared during his trip to the UK, the comedian stretched out his hands to demonstrate how narrow the foreign roads were.

He argued that Nigerian roads were much wider and insisted that people should not compare the giant of Africa to the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng