The Supreme Court of Nigeria ruled on the long-running dispute over leadership of the Social Democratic Party

A five-man panel of justices led by Justice Adamu Jauro delivered a unanimous judgment on the matter

The appeal was filed by an SDP governorship candidate on behalf of the expelled former chairman

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has ruled that the expulsion of Shehu Gabam as national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) was carried out in line with due process, bringing an end to a protracted internal leadership battle within the party.

A five-man panel of justices, led by Justice Adamu Jauro, delivered a unanimous judgment affirming an earlier Court of Appeal decision that recognised Professor Abaubakar Gombe as the authentic and substantive national chairman of the SDP.

Supreme Court expels Shehu Gadam as SDP national chairman Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

The appeal that led to the Supreme Court ruling was brought on behalf of Gabam by Salawu Adeniyi Olaitan, the SDP candidate in the most recent Osun State governorship election. This is coming as the party prepared for the 2027 general elections.

SDP leadership row settled

The dispute over the SDP's national chairmanship had lingered for some time, with competing factions backing different claimants to the position. By affirming the appellate court's position, the Supreme Court has now drawn a firm legal line under the controversy, confirming Gombe's authority at the helm of the party.

With the apex court's verdict, Gabam's removal from the chairmanship position stands as valid, and Gombe's leadership of the SDP is now settled by the highest judicial authority in Nigeria.

NTA reported the development on X here:

Supreme Court reserves judgment in INEC vs ZLP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court reserved judgment in INEC's appeal against a Court of Appeal ruling that voided key provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

A seven-member panel presided over by Justice Adamu Jauro heard arguments from both INEC and the Zenith Labour Party before stepping down the matter.

The dispute originated from a Federal High Court suit filed by the ZLP challenging Electoral Act provisions on party primaries and membership registers.

Source: Legit.ng