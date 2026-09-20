The Arewa Youth Council praised NNPCL Group CEO Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari after Nigeria commissioned its first Smart Self-Service Filling Station in Abuja

The station combines mobile app fuel dispensing, digital payments, EV charging, LPG, solar power and CNG services in a single energy hub

NNPCL plans to roll out between 50 and 70 similar stations across Nigeria within the next six months

The Arewa Youth Council (AYC) has commended the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, over the launch of Nigeria's first Smart Self-Service Filling Station in Abuja.

The council, in a statement signed by Ambassador Sidi Sani and Publicity Secretary Mallam Bilal Usman, described the commissioning as a major shift in how petroleum products are retailed in the country, and welcomed NNPCL's plan to establish between 50 and 70 similar facilities nationwide within six months.

New Abuja energy hub brings a faster, smarter way for Nigerians to fuel their vehicles. Photo credit: Ojulari

Source: Twitter

What the smart station offers

The AYC described the new model as one that converts conventional filling stations into integrated energy and mobility hubs. Services at the station include self-service fuel dispensing via a mobile application, digital payment systems, electric vehicle charging points, liquefied petroleum gas facilities, planned compressed natural gas services, and solar-powered operations.

"This initiative marks a significant and progressive transformation of Nigeria's downstream petroleum retail sector," the council said. "The model prioritises convenience, accuracy, transparency, and round-the-clock accessibility."

The group said motorists, commercial transporters, and households would benefit directly through shorter queues, more reliable product delivery, and less room for disputes over quantities dispensed. "Digital self-service options minimise disputes over quantity and enhance accountability," the statement read.

Strategic value and call for nationwide rollout

At a national level, the AYC noted that the programme supports the modernisation of NNPCL's retail network of about 900 outlets.

The council said the transformation is expected to open new value chains and create jobs in technology support, infrastructure maintenance, and customer service, rather than displacing existing workers.

"We specifically commend Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari for the strategic leadership that has made this possible," the council said. "Since assuming office, he has demonstrated a consistent commitment to performance, institutional reform, and national interest."

The AYC urged NNPCL to accelerate the rollout with deliberate attention to northern and underserved regions. It also called on state governments, private sector partners, and technology providers to support the expansion, and stressed the need for continuous staff training to sustain the new service model.

"We congratulate Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, the Management and staff of NNPC Limited and NNPC Retail, and all collaborating partners," the council added.

Source: Legit.ng