Aliko Dangote Bags Fresh Appointment as Details Emerge

The Global Entrepreneurship Festival board visited Dangote at his office to formally present the appointment and a special recognition award

GEF Vice Chairman Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich played a central role in bringing the festival's leadership and Dangote together

GEF is positioning its 2026 edition as a major international gathering in Egypt this November

The Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF) has named Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, as its Grand Patron, in a formal appointment delivered during a visit by the GEF board to the business leader.

The delegation was led by GEF President Dr. Summy Smart Francis, who presented Dangote with a certificate of appointment and a special recognition award acknowledging his decades of contribution to entrepreneurship, business development, and economic transformation across Africa.

Global Entrepreneurship Festival names Aliko Dangote its Grand Patron in a major boost for African business. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich, Vice Chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Festival, was central to making the appointment happen. She facilitated the relationship between GEF's leadership and Dangote, an effort she described as an extension of a mentorship mission close to her heart.

"For me, as a mentee, I have seen tremendous growth since I joined the mentorship programme. That was why I reached out to extend such mentorship to millions of entrepreneurs out there, and I am so grateful for its acceptance," Jack-Rich said.

Dangote speaks on the value of connection

Accepting the role, Dangote said the appointment was an honour he intended to take seriously.

"It is a great pleasure to receive this award, and I promise I will do my best," he said.

He also spoke to what he sees as the most important aspect of the GEF platform:

"The main benefit of this is actually the connection. It is about connecting, merging and seeing what people can do together. You have people from North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and different countries coming together."

Dr. Francis described Dangote's inclusion as a significant moment for the global entrepreneurship movement, given the industrialist's track record of building businesses across key sectors of the African economy.

He confirmed the appointment on behalf of the board, which is chaired by Mr. Dan Vatovic in Colorado, United States.

GEF eyes Egypt for its 2026 edition

With Dangote now serving as Grand Patron, the festival said it aims to deepen ties with investors, business leaders, and institutions capable of widening opportunities for entrepreneurs across Africa and beyond.

GEF's 2026 edition is scheduled to hold in Egypt from November 6 to 8, and is billed as a major international gathering of entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, and investors from across the world.

Source: Legit.ng