Germany has confirmed that nursing is a regulated profession, meaning foreign nurses must meet specific conditions before they can legally practise

Foreign nurses must prove their qualifications are equivalent to Germany's recognised standard or complete an adaptation programme to gain authorisation

Applicants are also required to demonstrate German language proficiency, medical fitness, and a clean criminal record before approval is granted

Germany has outlined the official steps that foreign-trained nurses must follow if they wish to work in the country on a long-term basis, with the requirements covering everything from qualification recognition to personal conduct.

Because nursing is a regulated profession in Germany, foreign nationals cannot simply begin working in the field upon arrival. They must first obtain formal authorisation to practise, issued by the competent authority in the German state where they plan to work. Once granted, however, that authorisation is valid across the entire country.

Germany lists 4 conditions for foreign nurses who want to work in the country. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Recognised qualification for foreign nurses in Germany

1. There are two routes available when it comes to having a nursing qualification recognised. The first involves submitting training records for an equivalence assessment, during which authorities compare the applicant's credentials against the German standard qualification known as "Pflegefachfrau/-mann" or "Pflegefachperson." If gaps are identified, the applicant may be asked to sit a knowledge test or complete an adaptation period.

The second route allows applicants to waive the equivalence assessment and proceed directly to an adaptation programme. While this shortens the process and lowers administrative costs, it also means that prior professional experience and additional training are not taken into account, which can result in a more extensive adaptation period. Germany's Service Center for Professional Recognition (ZSBA) offers free guidance to help applicants decide which route suits their circumstances.

It is worth noting that eligibility for recognition is determined by where the qualification was obtained, not by nationality. Nurses who trained in EU or EFTA member states generally receive automatic recognition of their qualifications.

Other Conditions Applicants Must Meet

2. Beyond qualifications, applicants must demonstrate a minimum German language proficiency of level B2 on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). This requirement applies as part of the recognition process itself.

3. A medical certificate confirming physical and mental fitness to work as a nurse is also required. This can be obtained either in the applicant's home country or through a German medical provider, according to the published guideline.

4. Finally, applicants must provide proof of good character, typically in the form of a police clearance certificate or certificate of good standing from their country of origin, or an equivalent German certificate of conduct.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng