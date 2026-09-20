Nigeria's Falconets lost 1-0 to Colombia in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup quarter-final after a late goal in added time

Kafayat Mafisere received a straight red card in the 77th minute, leaving Nigeria to defend with 10 players

A video of Falconets players weeping in the dressing room after the defeat circulated widely online

Falconets have been knocked out of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup after Colombia's Valerin Loboa scored a stoppage-time winner to seal a 1-0 victory in their quarter-final meeting on Sunday in Poland.

The decisive goal arrived in the second minute of added time, denying Nigeria what had appeared to be an increasingly likely path into extra time.

Falconet players broke down in tears after crashing out of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup after losing 1-0 to Colombia. Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski

Source: Getty Images

Loboa struck to send Colombia through to the semi-finals and bring a painful end to the Falconets' campaign.

How Nigeria's quarter-final unravelled

The match was a closely contested affair in which neither side could find a breakthrough before half-time.

Nigeria created several clear opportunities, with Tosin Rafiu, Tumininu Adeshina, Favour Nkwocha, Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei, and Onyedikachi Ekezie all testing Colombia's defence.

The South Americans also threatened through Loboa and Isabella Diaz, though the goalline remained uncrossed heading into the second half.

The contest shifted dramatically in the 77th minute when Kafayat Mafisere was shown a straight red card.

The decision was reviewed and upheld by the Video Assistant Referee, leaving Nigeria to see out the remaining minutes with 10 players.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Falconets defended determinedly and kept Colombia at bay until the 90th minute, when Loboa found the winning goal.

As seen on FIFA's official website, the defeat brings to an end Nigeria's best chance in years of reaching the U-20 Women's World Cup semi-finals.

The Falconets have not progressed beyond the quarter-final stage of the competition since 2010, and Sunday's result means that wait will stretch further.

Nigeria have reached the final of the tournament on two occasions but are yet to lift the trophy.

Falconets players in tears after exit

The emotional toll of the loss was visible almost immediately after the final whistle.

A video that circulated widely on social media by Victor Ademola showed Falconets players weeping inside the dressing room in Poland, overcome with disappointment after falling at the last-eight stage.

Members of the Nigeria Football Federation delegation were seen attempting to console the players.

Nigeria had entered the quarter-final with considerable momentum, having beaten England 3-0 in the Round of 16. Colombia, by contrast, had edged past host nation Poland 1-0 in their last-16 tie before facing the Falconets.

The Falconets' exit leaves Colombia as one of the final four teams remaining in the competition, with Nigeria's dream of a maiden U-20 Women's World Cup semi-final appearance in 15 years now over.

FIFA reacts as Falconets wallop England

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Nigeria’s Falconets’ 3-0 victory over England in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Round of 16.

The win, sealed by goals from Tosin Rafiu, Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei and Mary Mamadu, sent Moses Aduku’s side into the quarter-finals.

Source: Legit.ng