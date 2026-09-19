IBB University, Lapai confirmed the death of Isma'il Ishaq Magaji, a 400-level Public Administration student

Magaji was hit by a stray bullet during a land dispute in his hometown of Wawa, Borgu local government area

The vice-chancellor called on communities involved in the dispute to choose dialogue over violence

Lapai, Niger state - Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL) has announced the death of one of its students, Isma'il Ishaq Magaji, who was struck by a stray bullet during a land dispute in his home community.

The university's deputy registrar for Information, Alhaji Baba Akote, disclosed this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lapai, Niger state, on Saturday, September 19. Magaji was a 400-level student in the Department of Public Administration.

IBB University, Lapai confirms the death of 400-level student Isma’il Ishaq Magaji. Photo credit: LAPAI TV

Source: Facebook

According to Akote, the incident occurred in Wawa, a town in the Borgu local government area of Niger state, where Magaji had been caught in the crossfire of a land dispute between community members.

IBB University's VC Mourns Isma'il Ishaq Magaji's Death

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mohammed Sulaiman described the loss as deeply painful for the entire university community. He extended condolences to Magaji's family, friends, classmates and associates, and prayed for the deceased to be granted eternal rest.

"The incident was distressing and a painful loss to the entire university community," Sulaiman said, as quoted by Akote. He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased's shortcomings and grant his family and loved ones the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

VC Urges Dialogue Between Warring Communities

Sulaiman also used the occasion to appeal directly to the communities involved in the land dispute, urging them to step back from hostilities and seek peaceful resolution. He called on all parties to exercise restraint, embrace dialogue and prioritise peaceful coexistence in order to prevent further bloodshed and the loss of more lives.

The university did not provide further details on the specific circumstances surrounding the shooting or the current state of the land dispute in Wawa.

National Open University Bursar Shot Dead

In a related development, the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has confirmed that its university bursar, Mallam Nasiru Gusau Marafa, was killed in a shooting in Zamfara state.

The NOUN Registrar and Secretary to Council, Oladipo Adetayo Ajayi, said Marafa was on his way back from Gusau when he was shot on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

Ajayi broke the news to the university community in a statement issued on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng