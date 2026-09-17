The Renewed Hope Ambassadors State Coordinators issued a public warning to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over his Rainbow Coalition

The group backed the Progressive Governors Forum's position that APC governors' campaign commitment is to the party and President Tinubu

Coordinators from six geopolitical zones signed the statement, citing concerns about competing mobilisation structures weakening the APC ahead of 2027

The State Coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors have publicly cautioned FCT Minister Nyesom Wike against political moves that could weaken the loyalty of APC governors to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

In a signed statement, the group said its concern centres on Wike's Rainbow Coalition, which it described as a parallel political structure that risks competing with, rather than complementing, the APC's existing grassroots machinery.

Tinubu, APC Allies Issue Fresh Warning to Wike Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

Ambassadors Back Progressive Governors Forum

The coordinators said they stand behind the position already taken by the Progressive Governors Forum, which declared that APC governors' campaign obligations run to both President Tinubu and to APC candidates at every level of the 2027 elections.

"Support for the President should not become a backdoor for undermining the APC, its candidates, or the political structures working to deliver the President's mandate," the group said in its statement.

The coordinators acknowledged that Wike has framed the Rainbow Coalition as a cross-party vehicle for boosting the President's re-election chances.

However, they argued that if the coalition ends up competing with APC structures at the state and local government level, it becomes a problem rather than an asset.

The group also raised a warning about the direction of the confrontation, noting that the current target appears to be the APC Governors' Forum, and suggesting the next flashpoint could be the party's own leadership.

2023 Experience Cited as Cautionary Tale

Drawing on events from the 2023 election cycle, the ambassadors argued that cross-party coalitions produced mixed results, with some coalition leaders in Enugu, Abia and Benue failing to deliver even their own polling units, wards and local governments.

They noted that the only governor among that group who delivered a democratic result was the Oyo State governor, who has since parted ways with Wike.

The statement also highlighted the scale of the mobilisation structure already in place, describing a network that spans national and zonal leadership down to 774 local government areas, 8,809 wards and 25 persons in each of Nigeria's 176,846 polling units.

"You cannot build one presidential campaign by deliberately weakening the political structure that is expected to deliver it," the statement read.

The warning was signed by coordinators representing all six geopolitical zones, including Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh for Abia State, Hon. Zachary Madiyi for Adamawa State, Prince A. Ikim for Akwa Ibom State, Amb. Tarzoor Terhemen for Benue State, Chief Olajide Awe for Ekiti State, and Hon. Musa Shuabu Mohammed for Jigawa State, among others.

The group's closing message was directed squarely at the minister: support President Tinubu, but do not use that support as a basis to undermine APC governors, APC candidates, or the party structures mobilising at the grassroots ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng