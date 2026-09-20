The European Commission published a call for contributions on September 8, 2026, outlining plans to overhaul the Schengen Visa Code

Additional fees on top of the current €90 adult visa charge are among the options the EU is considering under the reform

Simplified procedures for trusted business travellers and faster visa restrictions against certain countries are also part of the proposed changes

The European Union is moving towards a major overhaul of its Visa Code, the set of rules that governs how Schengen short-stay visas are applied for and issued, with a formal legislative proposal expected between January and March 2027.

The European Commission launched a public consultation on September 8, 2026, setting out the main directions of the planned reform.

Schengen visa applicants could face extra fees as the EU considers major reforms to its visa policy. Photo credit: Dursun Aydemir

Source: Getty Images

The exercise is part of a broader visa strategy the Commission announced in January 2026, which covers digital procedures, improved data systems, and longer multiple-entry visas for certain travellers.

The Commission noted that the options outlined, including the proposed timetable, could still change before a final text is submitted.

Possible extra costs for visa applicants

One of the most direct impacts on applicants could be financial. The Commission said it would explore, alongside EU member states, the possibility of introducing fees on top of the standard Schengen visa charge. Any revenue raised through such a mechanism could go towards funding the development of a common visa policy across the bloc.

No specific amount has been proposed yet, and no formal decision has been taken. At present, the Visa Code sets the fee at €90 for adults and €45 for children aged 6 to under 12.

Those rates have been in place since June 11, 2024, when they were raised from €80 and €40 respectively. The new contribution being studied would work differently, sitting alongside the existing fee rather than replacing it.

Faster restrictions and business travel benefits

The reform also targets two other areas. First, the Commission wants to give the EU more tools to act quickly when a third country fails to cooperate on the return of its nationals, or when serious political or security concerns arise. Possible responses could include suspending, restricting, or rejecting certain categories of visa applications.

The Commission specifically mentioned hybrid threats, sabotage, espionage, the instrumentalisation of migration, and hostile acts as potential triggers, while stressing that any measures must be proportionate, targeted, and reversible, with protections for human rights defenders, independent journalists, dissidents, and people in humanitarian situations.

Second, the reform would make life easier for verified business travellers. The Commission observed that consulates across the Schengen area currently apply very different standards when assessing corporate applicants. Under the new rules, countries could maintain shared lists of trusted companies, and their employees could benefit from faster processing, priority appointment slots, and fewer supporting documents.

Verified business travellers may benefit from streamlined Schengen visa processing under the proposed EU reforms. Photo credit: Ahmet Sel

Source: Getty Images

Scale of the schengen visa system

The reform comes as demand for Schengen visas continues to recover. EU consulates received more than 12 million short-stay visa applications in 2025, up 4.3% from 2024, and issued close to 10.3 million visas. China led all countries with about 1.9 million applications, followed by Turkey at 1.26 million and India at 1.15 million.

Despite the growth, volumes remain well below the 2019 peak of roughly 17 million applications. The Commission's consultation is open to travellers, businesses, national authorities, and other stakeholders, and will feed directly into the legislative proposal expected in early 2027.

European countries Nigerians can visit with one visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that travellers planning a trip to Europe can visit 29 countries with a single Schengen visa, making it easier to move across several destinations without applying for separate visas for each country.

Source: Legit.ng