APC candidate Hussaini Yusuf Datti won the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa State Constituency bye-election in Kano State

INEC declared the results, as rival parties PDP, PRP, APP and Labour Party (LP) polled far fewer votes in the contest

The bye-election was held to fill a vacancy triggered by a chain of events that began with a lawmaker's death in April 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa State Constituency bye-election in Kano State, with its candidate, Hussaini Yusuf Datti, declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As reported on Sunday, September 20, by Vanguard, Datti received 22,890 votes, a figure that placed him far ahead of every other contestant in the race.

APC candidate Hussaini Yusuf Datti wins the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa State Constituency bye-election in Kano State. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Getty Images

The Nation also noted the update from Kano.

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) came in with 270 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) managed 108 votes.

The Action Peoples Party (APP) recorded 53 votes, and the Labour Party (LP) secured 39 votes.

How Kano seat became vacant

The bye-election was called to fill a gap in the Kano State House of Assembly after the sitting member for Dawakin Kudu, Shuaibu Rabiu Nagoggo, popularly known as Abba Gano, moved to the House of Representatives.

Nagoggo's exit from the state assembly came after he won a federal constituency bye-election for the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa seat vacated by Alhaji Muhammad Hassan, who represented that constituency in the National Assembly until his death in Abuja on April 10, 2026. Hassan was 66 years old and had been ill before he passed.

His death set off a chain reaction: a federal bye-election was conducted, Nagoggo won that seat, and his departure then left the Dawakin Kudu State Assembly seat without a representative, making Saturday's vote necessary.

Nentawe Yilwatda-led APC strengthens its position in Kano State after winning the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa State Constituency bye-election. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC consolidates hold in Kano

With Datti's commanding win, the APC has filled the vacant assembly seat and extended its presence in Kano State's legislature.

The margin between the APC's tally and those of the other parties was significant, with no other contestant coming close to challenging the outcome.

Read more Kano news

Kano: Shekarau loses brother

Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-Kano Governor Ibrahim Shekarau lost his brother, Dahiru. Family sources confirmed the passing of the retired permanent secretary (PS).

The late Dahiru was a respected figure in the state’s public service and the senior brother of Senator Shekarau.

The funeral prayer for the late Shekarau was held at Giginyu Jumu’at Mosque in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano. Family members, associates and sympathisers attended the Janazah prayer to pay their last respects.

Source: Legit.ng