Canada's immigration authority has published answers to the most common questions travellers ask before visiting the country

Whether a visitor needs a visa or an eTA depends on their citizenship, travel document, and how they plan to enter Canada

Visitors who wish to work or study in Canada face strict rules and may need additional permits beyond a standard visitor visa

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Canada's government has addressed the most frequently asked questions from international travellers planning to visit the country.

The North American country answer questions covering entry requirements, application documents, processing times, and restrictions on working or studying during a visit.

This was contained in a statement issued by the IRCC via its X handle @CitImmCanada

Who needs visa or an eTA

Not every traveller requires the same type of entry document. Whether a person needs a visitor visa or an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) depends on three factors: their citizenship, the travel document they hold, and how they intend to travel to Canada.

Travellers are advised to confirm which document applies to them before making any bookings.

For those who require a visitor visa, the process involves completing a formal application and submitting supporting documents. These typically include proof of identity, evidence of travel plans, and materials showing eligibility to enter Canada.

Processing times are not fixed, and the Canadian government recommends checking the current estimated timeframe before submitting an application, as timelines can shift.

Documents required for visitor visa application

Every visitor visa application must include a digital copy of a valid passport or travel document. Crucially, that passport must not expire within six months of the intended travel date.

Applicants who apply through the online portal receive a personalised checklist of required documents once they begin the process, and the government advises that all listed items be submitted in full to avoid delays.

Working and studying while visiting Canada

Travellers visiting Canada on a standard visitor visa are not allowed to work or study unless they have been specifically authorised to do so. Those who intend to pursue employment or education during their stay must look into obtaining a separate work permit or study permit, which are distinct from a visitor visa and carry their own eligibility criteria and application processes.

Millions of people travel to Canada each year, making it one of the world's most visited countries. Understanding the correct entry requirements before departure can prevent complications at the border or during the application stage.

Canada: Eligible for post-graduation work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Canada's immigration authority has published the full list of eligible Classification of Instructional Programmes (CIP) codes for the post-graduation work permit.

The list covers six broad fields of study, ranging from agriculture to transport.

International students whose programmes fall outside the listed CIP codes may not qualify for a post-graduation work permit after completing their studies

Source: Legit.ng