At least 33 detainees were found dead in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps following raids on suspected illegal mines in Niger State

Residents of Minna took to the streets overnight as anger over the deaths triggered protests, with some youths damaging vehicles in the city

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo suspended the Niger State NSCDC commandant and ordered a full investigation into the incident

At least 33 people held by a Nigerian paramilitary agency died in custody following raids on suspected illegal gold mines in Niger State, triggering overnight street protests in the state capital, Minna.

Reuters filmed 33 bodies laid out in a ward at the General Hospital in Minna on Thursday, July 10, after the detainees were found dead in the care of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

NSCDC faces scrutiny as 33 detainees linked to illegal mining operations are found dead in custody in Niger State. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to local media, the agency said the individuals had been picked up during operations on September 15 and 16 in the Wushishi-Lukoto area, located west of Minna.

The NSCDC initially suggested a possible disease outbreak could have contributed to the deaths, but later walked back that claim, saying the cause of death had not been established and would be determined through medical examination.

NSCDC commandant suspended

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo moved swiftly, ordering the immediate suspension of the Niger State NSCDC commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, while a formal investigation is conducted.

"It is an unfortunate incident, however, a full investigation will be conducted while the commandant under whose watch this happened remains suspended," the Interior Ministry said in an official statement.

Minna protests erupt overnight

News of the deaths drew an angry response from residents of Minna, who took to the streets on Thursday night. Youths were heard chanting "Justice must be done" as they marched through parts of the city, according to residents. Some protesters vandalised vehicles during the unrest.

By Friday morning, calm had returned to Minna, though security forces had been visibly deployed across several parts of the city in response to the overnight tension.

Nigeria has long struggled to bring illegal mining under control, with thousands of informal mining sites operating across the country. Authorities argue that these operations cause significant environmental damage and cost the government substantial revenue losses.

Gunmen kill 3 miners returning from work

Legit.ng earlier reported that three miners were shot dead along the GSS Daffo Road in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State. Residents described the Thursday evening, July 30, 2026, incident as another targeted attack on workers returning from a mining site.

Source: Legit.ng