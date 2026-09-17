Kingycode, a Nigerian university student, shared on X how he once despised Chemistry in secondary school due to poor teaching

He recalled attending a JAMB tutorial alongside University of Ibadan hopefuls, where he realised how far behind he truly was in the subject

He went on to study Industrial Chemistry at university and posted his results showing near-perfect scores across 27 courses

Kingycode, a Nigerian university graduate, has gone viral on X after sharing how a subject he once dreaded in secondary school became the very course he mastered to earn a first-class degree and finish best in his department.

Writing on X, the young man described a deep-seated struggle with Chemistry growing up, one he traced directly to never having a teacher who could break down the fundamentals properly.

Nigerian man bags first class in industrial chemistry. Photo credit: @Kingycode/X.

Source: Twitter

The turning point came during a pre-JAMB tutorial session, where he found himself seated alongside students preparing to gain admission into the University of Ibadan.

From Hating Chemistry to Bagging First Class

"I remember attending a tutorial when I was preparing for my first JAMB, I was in the midst of students aspiring to study at UI. They made me see my true self," he wrote.

Rather than walk away from Chemistry, Kingycode went on to study Industrial Chemistry at university.

The results he uploaded alongside his post tell the story of a complete turnaround in his academics.

Across 27 courses spanning the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions, he recorded A grades in 25 of them, with scores ranging from 70 to 92. His highest mark, a 92 in CHM498, came in his final year. The result sheet also shows no outstanding courses.

"The boy who hated Chemistry studied Industrial Chemistry in uni and now graduating with a first class and the best in his department," he wrote.

Nigerians React to Chemistry Graduate's Story

The post drew a wave of responses from X users who found his journey both relatable and inspiring.

@chibuzoronyeneke said:

"This is so beautiful. Congratulations! Your story is proof that it's never too late to turn things around."

@oluwaseun_codes said:

"The local champion to first class graduate. This one hit different. Congratulations bro."

@adaeze_writes said:

"The part about the UI tutorial students humbling you is so real. Sometimes you need that wake up call. Look at you now!"

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng