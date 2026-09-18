Alhaji Abdul Mutalib Badamosi, the Imam of the Yoruba Mosque in Ibagwa-Aka, Enugu State, has died and been buried according to Islamic rites

Badamosi was also the CEO of SMO Motors and a widely respected community figure in Igbo-Eze South

The Executive Chairman of Igbo-Eze South LGA, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, described the death as a great loss to the community

Enugu, Enugu State - Alhaji Mutalib Badamosi, the Imam of the Yoruba Mosque in Ibagwa-Aka, Enugu State, has died. He was also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SMO Motors.

Legit.ng gathered that Badamosi was buried in line with Islamic burial rites.

Alhaji Mutalib Badamosi, Imam of the Yoruba Mosque in Ibagwa-Aka, Enugu State, dies as tributes pour in. @salawueedris1

Source: Twitter

Beyond his religious role, Badamosi was known as a committed community leader and businessman in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area.

The late religious leader and entrepreneur was an uncle to Alhaji Jimoh Rauf Badamosi, the CEO of JRB Group, described as a distinguished philanthropist.

Ukwueze mourns Mutalib Badamosi

Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the Executive Chairman of Igbo-Eze South LGA and Deputy Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Enugu State, visited the Badamosi family and shared a tribute, calling the death "a great loss."

In his statement posted on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, September 15, Ukwueze wrote:

"I received with profound sadness the news of the death of Alhaji Abdul Mutalib Badamosi, the Imam of the Yoruba Mosque in Ibagwa-Aka, a respected religious and community leader, distinguished businessman and Chief Executive Officer of SMO Motors, whose life was marked by service and commitment to the wellbeing of his community."

He added that Badamosi held "a place of considerable respect and affection among the people of our Igbo-Eze South," noting that his passing was made more painful by the family ties to a prominent community stakeholder.

Ukwueze stated that visiting the family made the loss feel more real, adding:

"In moments such as this, words often fall short of adequately expressing the weight of the loss, particularly when a man who devoted a significant part of his life to the service of God, his family and his community is suddenly no longer with us."

He extended condolences on behalf of the Igbo-Eze South Local Government, writing:

"On behalf of the Government and the good people of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, I convey our deepest condolences to the Badamosi family and the entire Muslim community.

"At this moment of grief, may Almighty Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss."

View photos of Mutalib Badamosi and tributes following his death below via X:

Watch a video showing Ukwueze's visit to Badamosi's family below via the X post:

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Source: Legit.ng