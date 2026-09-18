INEC launched its INECPRES online portal for recruiting ad hoc staff ahead of the 2027 general elections

The commission plans to deploy about 1.4 million temporary workers across more than 176,000 polling units nationwide

Applications open September 18, 2026, and close November 18, 2026, with multiple staff categories available to eligible Nigerians

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has opened applications for temporary election staff needed to conduct the 2027 general elections, with the commission targeting roughly 1.4 million personnel to cover over 176,000 polling units across Nigeria.

The recruitment, managed through a dedicated online platform called INECPRES, will run from 8am on Friday, September 18, 2026, until midnight on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

INEC Opens 2027 Election Recruitment Portal, How to Apply for Ad Hoc Staff

Source: Twitter

According to PUNCH, INEC announced the exercise through a public notice on Thursday, directing interested persons to apply via its official website or the INECPRES web portal directly.

Positions available and who can apply

The commission is recruiting for five categories of election personnel: Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs), Presiding Officers (POs), Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs), Registration Area Centre Managers (RAC Managers), and Registration Area Technical Support staff (RATECHs).

Eligible applicants include serving NYSC members, former corps members who completed service within the three years preceding the election, students of federal and state tertiary institutions, federal and state government employees, permanent staff of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), qualified INEC personnel, ICT professionals, and staff of institutions designated to host Registration Area Centres.

For the SPO category, public-sector workers on Grade Levels 10 to 14 are among those who may qualify. The PO and APO roles are open to tertiary institution students and certain MDA employees with OND or NCE qualifications on Grade Levels 07 to 14, depending on the specific category. RAC Manager positions are tied to schools and institutions hosting registration centres, with the head or a staff member of such an institution eligible at Grade Level 07 and above. The RATECH category targets candidates with ICT backgrounds, including INEC IT staff not engaged in other duties and IT students from federal and state institutions.

INEC advised all prospective applicants to review the eligibility conditions specific to each role before selecting a position, as requirements differ across categories.

How to submit an application

Applicants are required to visit the INECPRES portal, read through the eligibility guidelines, choose a position they qualify for, fill in their personal, educational, and employment details accurately, and submit the completed form. INEC advised applicants to save their registration details after submission and to avoid waiting until the final day before applying.

Those recruited will serve during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on January 16, 2027, and the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections on February 6, 2027.

For enquiries about the platform, INEC's IT Service Management operates a round-the-clock helpdesk reachable on the 0700-CALL-INEC vanity number or by email at inecpress@inec.gov.ng.

Court updates on opposition suit against INEC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved judgment in an appeal brought by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) challenging a Court of Appeal decision that struck down certain provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

Source: Legit.ng