Primate Ayodele Warns Tinubu US Documents Could End 2nd Term Bid, Speaks on America's Alleged Plan
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that American government documents about his past could derail his 2027 re-election plans
- The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader said powerful forces are pushing for the documents' release, and Tinubu's aides are misleading him on the matter
- Ayodele added that if the documents are made public, an interim government could become a real possibility in Nigeria
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Oke Afa, Lagos, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, urged President Bola Tinubu to take urgent and serious action.
The cleric warned of the potential release of documents reportedly held by the American government that allegedly concern any criminal record of Tinubu’s past.
In a statement released through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Ayodele warned that the president may not fully grasp the gravity of the situation, partly because those advising him on the matter are reportedly not being entirely forthcoming.
Ayodele said:
"If those documents come out, it will end Tinubu's second term because the power behind it is heavy. Tinubu is just playing around it; people working to stop it are only deceiving him."
Why Ayodele says America is problem for Tinubu
The cleric described the United States as one of Tinubu's most significant challenges at this time, saying Washington holds the power to act whenever it chooses. According to Ayodele, there are active plans to release the documents, and only decisive action by the president could prevent that from happening.
"If America is ready, they will release it, and that's why I said America is one of Tinubu's problems. The documents are there, and there are plans to release it," he said.
The documents in question are reportedly part of ongoing court proceedings in the United States. Former Vice President and opposition figure Abubakar Atiku has been among those pushing for their disclosure.
Interim government warning from Ayodele
Primate Ayodele went further, saying that should the documents become public, the consequences for Nigeria's political landscape could be severe, including the possibility of an interim government before the 2027 general elections.
He warned:
"If this document comes out, an interim government is imminent, and there will be a serious effect on the election."
The prophet stated that President Tinubu must go beyond his current approach and take extra steps to ensure the records remain sealed, cautioning that the forces working to get them out are well-organised and determined.
Read more on 2027 election
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- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
Issa's prophecy favours Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Samuel Issa said President Tinubu will win re-election in 2027, claiming he received a divine vision of the outcome of Nigeria's next presidential contest.
Issa shared the claim in a Facebook post titled '2027 Presidential Election Prophecy', saying he saw Tinubu emerge victorious at the polls and return to Aso Villa for a second term.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.