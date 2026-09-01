Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that American government documents about his past could derail his 2027 re-election plans

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader said powerful forces are pushing for the documents' release, and Tinubu's aides are misleading him on the matter

Ayodele added that if the documents are made public, an interim government could become a real possibility in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Oke Afa, Lagos, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, urged President Bola Tinubu to take urgent and serious action.

The cleric warned of the potential release of documents reportedly held by the American government that allegedly concern any criminal record of Tinubu’s past.

Primate Elijah Ayodele urges President Bola Tinubu to act over alleged US documents concerning his past. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

In a statement released through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Ayodele warned that the president may not fully grasp the gravity of the situation, partly because those advising him on the matter are reportedly not being entirely forthcoming.

Ayodele said:

"If those documents come out, it will end Tinubu's second term because the power behind it is heavy. Tinubu is just playing around it; people working to stop it are only deceiving him."

Why Ayodele says America is problem for Tinubu

The cleric described the United States as one of Tinubu's most significant challenges at this time, saying Washington holds the power to act whenever it chooses. According to Ayodele, there are active plans to release the documents, and only decisive action by the president could prevent that from happening.

"If America is ready, they will release it, and that's why I said America is one of Tinubu's problems. The documents are there, and there are plans to release it," he said.

The documents in question are reportedly part of ongoing court proceedings in the United States. Former Vice President and opposition figure Abubakar Atiku has been among those pushing for their disclosure.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns that alleged US documents could trigger an interim government before Nigeria’s 2027 elections. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Interim government warning from Ayodele

Primate Ayodele went further, saying that should the documents become public, the consequences for Nigeria's political landscape could be severe, including the possibility of an interim government before the 2027 general elections.

He warned:

"If this document comes out, an interim government is imminent, and there will be a serious effect on the election."

The prophet stated that President Tinubu must go beyond his current approach and take extra steps to ensure the records remain sealed, cautioning that the forces working to get them out are well-organised and determined.

Read more on 2027 election

Issa's prophecy favours Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Samuel Issa said President Tinubu will win re-election in 2027, claiming he received a divine vision of the outcome of Nigeria's next presidential contest.

Issa shared the claim in a Facebook post titled '2027 Presidential Election Prophecy', saying he saw Tinubu emerge victorious at the polls and return to Aso Villa for a second term.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng