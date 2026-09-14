The Labour Party (LP) declared that Abayomi Arabambi is not a member of the party after he filed suits against WAEC, NYSC and UNN over Peter Obi's academic records

LP national publicity secretary Ken Asogwa said Arabambi was suspended by the party's NEC on March 18 alongside 24 other members for anti-party activities

The Labour Party said its lawyers are reviewing the matter and may file a petition with law enforcement authorities against Arabambi

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party has publicly disowned Abayomi Arabambi, the politician behind three federal court suits demanding that WAEC, NYSC, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka release academic records belonging to Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Arabambi filed the suits before a federal high court in Abuja, alleging that multiple versions of Obi's name appear across documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the named educational institutions.

Labour Party disowns Abayomi Arabambi over his suits seeking Peter Obi’s academic records from WAEC, NYSC and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Photo credit: @Arabambifemi

Source: Twitter

In a statement released on Monday, September 14, 2026, LP national publicity secretary Ken Asogwa clarified that Arabambi is no longer a member of the party.

According to Asogwa, Arabambi was among 25 members suspended by the party's National Executive Council on March 18 for alleged anti-party activities, The Cable noted.

The suspension was subsequently ratified by the party's national convention, its highest decision-making body, on April 28.

LP calls Arabambi's actions impersonation

Per PM News, the opposition party said:

"The Labour Party wishes to notify the general public that Abayomi Arabambi is not a member of the Labour Party. As a matter of fact, since the above decision was taken by the Labour Party, no organ of the Party has sat to revisit or reverse the decision concerning the expelled members."

Furthermore, Asogwa warned that any claim by Arabambi to represent or speak for the LP carried no authority from the party.

"If Abayomi Arabambi has presented himself to the public as a chieftain or representative of the Labour Party, the general public is hereby notified that such representation is entirely unauthorised and, prima facie, amounts to impersonation," the statement added.

The LP spokesperson also said the party would not comment on the substance of the lawsuits, noting that Obi is not a Labour Party member.

Labour Party considers legal action against Abayomi Arabambi over suits concerning Peter Obi’s academic records. Photo credit: @Arabambifemi

Source: UGC

LP considers legal action against Arabambi

Asogwa said the party's lawyers are currently reviewing the situation and may proceed with formal legal action, including a petition to law enforcement authorities, against Arabambi.

Obi had contested the 2023 presidential election on the Labour Party platform before leaving the party to align with the African Democratic Congress (ADC). On May 29, 2026, he was ratified as the presidential candidate of the NDC for the 2027 general elections.

Read more on Labour Party

LP chair explains why Obi cannot rejoin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party national chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, said Obi cannot rejoin and contest the 2027 presidential election under the LP platform.

Usman explained that Obi would be legally barred from contesting the 2027 election on the Labour Party’s platform.

Source: Legit.ng