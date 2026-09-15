Peter Obi addressed the controversy surrounding his wife's reported N250 million Hermes bag in a candid interview

The former presidential candidate insisted his wife has her own money and her spending does not involve public funds

Peter Obi revealed he wished his wife a happy birthday and described their family as genuinely happy

Peter Obi has finally spoken out about the controversy surrounding his wife's reported N250 million Hermes bag, making it clear he sees no conflict between her personal spending and his public life.

In an interview posted on Monday, 14 September 2026, the former presidential candidate addressed growing public criticism head-on, arguing that his wife's lifestyle choices are entirely her own business, provided they are funded privately.

Fans react as Peter Obi breaks silence on wife’s N250m Hermes bag. Photo credit@petergregoryobi/@margaretobi

Source: Instagram

Peter Obi on his wife's wealth and spending

Obi was direct in his defence, explaining that his wife had her own financial independence long before his political career took shape, and that her standard of living is not sustained by state resources.

He recalled that even during his time as governor, her personal expenditure had no bearing on public funds.

Peter Obi speaks about managing public funds and his wife's wealth. Photo credit@petergregoryobi

Source: Instagram

"I don't know how many dresses, bags, shoes, or whatever my wife has," he said. "She has her own money. So if she has her own money and wants to buy an expensive watch, that's her own. I'm not the one doing that. It's not my business. I'm managing public money."

He went further, stating that his personal position is consistent regardless of who is involved. As long as a person's choices do not conflict with his interests or draw from public funds, he sees no reason to interfere.

"As long as what you do suits you, it doesn't conflict with my interests, and it's not paid by public money, you can do that," he added.

Peter Obi wishes wife on her birthday

On the subject of his wife's birthday celebrations, which had also drawn attention online, Obi confirmed he did participate and wished her well wholeheartedly.

"From the bottom of my heart, I wish the best of faith. May God Almighty who have been with her grant her many more healthy, fruitful and happy years," he said, adding that their family remains united and content.

Here is the Instagram video of Peter Obi's interview about his wife:

Reactions to the interview poured in from followers online:

@estah_o wrote:

"Energyyyy!!! Let them cry blood"

@candy20.cn commented:

"U pple should bring Tinubu or Shettima to interview, leave PO alone... Is he the problem at this moment fuel is 1500, una dey crazy in tht country."

@tak2collins said:

"We need her to be super sophisticated for our incoming and the country"

@peroodunlami wrote:

"Ignore the haters Sir! They will always find something to whine about."

@isabellaebere shared:

"I believe this man...from experience with being with someone from his place...those ppl don't send you and what you do with your money and they won't want you to know what they do with theirs. But they like it when you look good and they take the glory."

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng previously reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright the Seer, warned that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Source: Legit.ng