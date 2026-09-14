Comedian Akpororo weighed in on the viral video of Warri Pikin dancing with singer Timaya at his concert

Warri Pikin's dancing moment with Timaya sparked backlash online, with many accusing her of disrespecting her husband

Warri Pikin broke her silence and issued a public apology after her husband expressed anger over the incident

Comedian Akpororo has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding his fellow comedian Warri Pikin and singer Timaya following a viral concert video.

The clip, which circulated widely over the weekend, showed Warri Pikin joining Timaya on stage, where the singer was seen grinding on her as they danced together.

Akpororo joins conversation after Timaya lifts Warri Pikin on stage. Credit: @realwarripikin, @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

The footage triggered swift backlash from online users who felt she had crossed a line given her marital status.

Warri Pikin addresses backlash

Warri Pikin broke her silence in a video response, acknowledging that her husband was upset with her over the incident.

In an emotional moment, she took full responsibility for her actions and offered a heartfelt apology, recognising that many people who reacted were genuinely concerned for her wellbeing.

She also posed a pointed question to critics, asking where they expected her to turn if her husband were to divorce her over the situation.

Akpororo weighs in as Timaya’s stage moment with Warri Pikin goes viral. Credit: @akpororo

Source: Instagram

Akpororo's take on the controversy

Akpororo, however, felt the public apology was unnecessary. The comedian made it clear that Warri Pikin's accountability should be directed at one person only.

"No apologies again, the only person you owe an apology is your husband," he said.

His message was straightforward: the conversation between Warri Pikin and her husband is a private one, and the online audience does not deserve a formal apology for what unfolded on that stage.

Watch comedian Akpororo share his hot take below:

Akpororo replies Doris Ogala over Pastor Okafor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akpororo has replied to Nollywood actress Doris Ogala over a video she made about him.

The controversial actress had called out the comedian for interfering in her feud with Pastor Chris Okafor.

She alleged that Akpororo slept with two women and did not pay them, adding that she had a video showing the comedian running out in his boxers because he could not pay the women.

Source: Legit.ng