Dino Melaye issued a public warning to the Federal Government over a fresh EFCC petition targeting ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar

The petition, filed by a former lawmaker, called on the EFCC to reopen corruption allegations against Atiku dating back to his time as Vice-President

A Lagos court had earlier set aside the EFCC's indictment against Atiku in 2006, and no criminal conviction ever followed the original allegations

Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye has issued a stern warning to the Federal Government, saying the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will mobilise mass public resistance if the EFCC invites, arrests, or questions former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar over a newly submitted corruption petition.

Melaye made the warning in a video posted to his X account on Friday, speaking on behalf of the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dino Melaye warned the Federal Government over Atiku. Photo credit: @atiku/Dino Melaye

Source: Twitter

"This is our note of warning, if due to this frivolous petitions you invite, arrest, or interview Atiku Abubakar, and we are not saying it with fear or favour, we will prove to you that those in government are less than one percent of the population of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will prove to you that the people own government," Melaye said.

What the EFCC petition claims

The warning came after a former member of the House of Representatives, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, submitted a petition to the EFCC asking the agency to reopen corruption allegations against Atiku. The petition was signed by his lawyer, Hannibal Uwaifo, SAN, on Agbonayinma's behalf.

The allegations centre on events in 2005 and 2006, when the EFCC and a separate administrative panel investigated claims of abuse of office, money laundering, and the alleged diversion of funds linked to the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, during Atiku's time as Vice-President.

Atiku denied any wrongdoing at the time, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated. On December 20, 2006, a Lagos State High Court set aside the EFCC's administrative indictment against him, ruling it unconstitutional and flawed. No criminal conviction followed.

ADC vows to resist any action against Atiku

Melaye, one of Atiku's most vocal backers within the ADC, described the renewed petition as an attempt to use state institutions against an opposition figure in the run-up to the 2027 elections. He said the party would not allow such a move to go unanswered.

The petition arrives as Atiku organises his presidential campaign under the ADC, following his ratification as the party's candidate on May 29, 2026. Opposition figures across several parties have been working to mount a credible challenge to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress.

As of the time this report was filed, the EFCC had not confirmed any invitation or action against Atiku in connection with the petition.

Dino releases new song

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Dino Melaye, a former Nigerian senator, performed an original song at a political rally in Abuja calling for the reversal of the fuel subsidy removal under President Bola Tinubu, with the performance referencing Atiku Abubakar as the candidate who will restore it in 2027.

The video showed a stage backdrop featuring campaign posters of Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi, with journalists' microphones visible near the podium. Former senator Dino Melaye sang about subsidy at an Abuja political gathering.

Source: Legit.ng