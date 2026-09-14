Four-year-old Polycarp Newton disappeared from Huruma after stepping out to play with friends on a Thursday evening

His mother had spent seven agonising days appealing to the public for help as the family searched frantically for the boy

A local senior chief and a police officer stepped in to help bring the search to a close, reuniting the boy to his family

Four-year-old Polycarp Newton has been reunited with his mother after going missing in the city of Huruma in Kenya for an entire week, bringing an end to one of the most frightening periods his family has ever faced.

The boy had left home on a Thursday evening to play with friends after returning from school, a completely ordinary outing that raised no concern at the time.

A missing 4-year-old boy who went missing found after 1 week of desperate search. Photo: Tuko

Source: UGC

When he didn't return after an hour, then two, his mother's worry turned to panic. The family searched the surrounding neighbourhood and filed reports at multiple police stations, but the little boy was nowhere to be found.

Family raises alarm over missing boy

Juliana Olayo told TUKO.co.ke that the family spent a full week with no idea where Polycarp was or whether he was safe.

Unable to bear the silence, the child's mother made an emotional public appeal asking anyone with information about her son's whereabouts to come forward, and urging people to pray for his safe return. The appeal circulated widely, drawing members of the public into the search.

For any parent, the experience of not knowing where a young child is represents a particular kind of torment, and for Olayo, every passing hour without news deepened that anguish.

How missing 4-year-old boy was found

The breakthrough that finally ended the family's ordeal came through the involvement of Rose Apondi Ayiere, a senior chief serving Utalii Location in Mathare 4A Sub-location, Ruaraka Sub-County. Ayiere played a key role in facilitating the reunion between Polycarp and his mother.

Olayo also acknowledged the contribution of the local police commander.

"The OCS, Mr Kemei, also helped us a lot. He has been with us through the whole process until we left the police station," she said.

The moment Polycarp was back in his mother's arms was the outcome the family had prayed for throughout the entire ordeal.

For Ayiere, helping bring a missing child safely home reflected exactly the kind of meaningful work that gives local administration its purpose.

Newborn stolen after woman posed as relative

In a related story on Legit.ng, a newborn baby was taken from a house in Sabon Gari New Extension, Kaduna South, on Sunday by a woman who posed as a distant relative.

The suspect reportedly gained the mother's trust before leaving the house with the baby, with details of the incident still emerging.

Kaduna State Police Command confirmed it has launched an investigation to track down the suspect and recover the child/

Source: Legit.ng