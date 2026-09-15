New Zealand Immigration has officially shed light on who can apply for a Partner of a Worker Work Visa in 2026

Applicants must be in a genuine and stable relationship with a partner who holds an eligible New Zealand work visa

It is noteworthy that applicants also need to meet health, character, and financial requirements to qualify for the visa

New Zealand Immigration has published the conditions that foreign nationals must meet to qualify for the Partner of a Worker Work Visa, which allows people in qualifying relationships to live and work in New Zealand alongside their partner.

The requirements cover six categories that applicants must satisfy before submitting their application.

New Zealand reveals who can apply for a Partner of a Worker Work Visa. Photo credit: Hagen Hopkins, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand: Who can apply for the visa

New Zealand Immigration has listed the following categories of foreigners eligible to apply:

1. Have a partner who has an eligible work visa and can support your application.

2. Be living with your partner in a genuine and stable relationship.

3. Have enough money for your stay.

4. Be in good health.

5. Be of good character.

6. Have genuine reasons for coming to New Zealand.

The conditions make clear that the visa is designed for people who are already cohabiting with a partner on a recognised New Zealand work visa, rather than those in long-distance or casual relationships.

The requirement for a genuine and stable relationship means applicants may need to provide supporting evidence of their life together.

New Zealand: Financial and character checks required

Beyond the relationship requirement, applicants must also demonstrate personal financial sufficiency. This means showing they can cover the costs of their own stay without relying solely on the New Zealand government or public services.

The health and character requirements are standard across many New Zealand visa categories. Applicants are typically expected to undergo a medical examination and provide police clearance certificates, depending on their country of origin and the length of their intended stay.

The final condition, showing genuine reasons for coming to New Zealand, is intended to confirm that the applicant's primary motivation is to be with their partner rather than to use the visa as a route to remain in the country under false pretences.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had listed five conditions that spouses of workers must meet to qualify for a work visa.

Reasons you could be barred from New Zealand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had listed 17 reasons you could be denied entry into the country.

The guidance, published on the official New Zealand Immigration website, applies to all travellers in 2026 and sets out a broad range of reasons a person can be turned away, even after obtaining a valid visa.

The first is when immigration officers cannot confirm the traveller's identity.

Source: Legit.ng