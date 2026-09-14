Archbishop Kawas opened up about his experience supporting Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential campaign, making a surprising claim

The cleric revealed he personally funded transport for six clergymen to attend Obi's campaign events, yet the candidate never once asked how they got there

Kawas also defended his endorsement of President Tinubu by pointing to his long history of backing presidential candidates across party lines

Archbishop Kawas has broken his silence on his decision to endorse President Bola Tinubu, using a televised interview to hit back at critics who labelled him a fake cleric and to reveal what he described as poor treatment at the hands of Labour Party's Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential campaign.

Speaking during the interview, the archbishop claimed that he travelled across Nigeria in support of Obi's presidential bid without receiving a single naira in return.

Archbishop Kawas breaks silence on Tinubu endorsement, weighs in on Peter Obi. Credit: @peterobi

Source: UGC

According to him, he personally covered the transportation costs of six clergymen who attended campaign events, yet Obi never once inquired how they made it there or where they slept.

"He never gave me one dollar, one naira, neither did he even ever ask me one day how did I come to the campaign. He would just see me at the campaign, we would pray for him, I would pay the transportation of six clergymen, we would come there and support him, he never asked me how did I come, where which hotel did I sleep," Kawas said.

Despite this, he noted that his support for Obi at the time drew no accusations of dishonesty from the public.

Kawas Cites History of Cross-Party Support

The archbishop went further to defend his track record of supporting different candidates across political cycles.

He recalled that he began backing former President Goodluck Jonathan as far back as Jonathan's time as Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, claiming he was among those who prophesied Jonathan's eventual rise to the presidency.

Kawas said he served as the only bishop on Goodluck Jonathan's presidential campaign council, taking the campaign to various parts of the country.

Archbishop Kawas faces backlash over Tinubu endorsement, responds with remarks on Peter Obi. Credit: @peterobi

Source: Instagram

He stressed that his involvement at that time attracted no criticism whatsoever.

He used that history to push back against those now questioning his endorsement of Tinubu, arguing that his support for various political figures has always been guided by prayer and conviction rather than financial gain.

"Is it now because I have prayed and God has led me that it is tenable that I suddenly now become fake?" he asked.

The cleric's remarks come amid wider debates in Nigeria over the role of religious leaders in partisan politics, particularly as prominent clerics continue to align themselves with political figures ahead of future electoral contests.

Watch the viral interview with Archbishop Kawas:

Atiku told to endorse Peter Obi

Legit.ng previously reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, was urged to support Peter Obi as ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Obidient Movement leader, Tanko Yakasai, emphasises Obi's significance amid debates over ADC's future direction.

Divided Obidient supporters insist it's Peter Obi or nothing for the upcoming elections, while reacting to the comment of the Obidient leader.

Source: Legit.ng