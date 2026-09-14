Bimbo Ademoye flew to Canada for The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives TIFF screening and planned a secret reunion with her longtime friend

The actress booked her friend La Sisi, a Toronto-based makeup artist, through a third party to avoid being recognised before the surprise

La Sisi believed she was heading to a client's hotel room, unaware her long-lost best friend from NYSC camp was waiting inside

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye pulled off a heartwarming surprise in Toronto, Canada, reuniting with her close friend and makeup artist, La Cici, nearly 10 years after they last saw each other.

The two women met during their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) days at the Paiko camp in Minna and have maintained their friendship across borders ever since.

Bimbo Ademoye surprises NYSC friend in Canada after 10 Years apart. Photo credit@bimboademoye/@lacici

Source: Instagram

La Cici relocated to Toronto, where she now works as a professional makeup artist, while Ademoye remained in Nigeria and built her acting career.

Ademoye was in Canada for the TIFF screening of *The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives*, but she quietly turned the trip into something far more personal.

How Bimbo Ademoye set up the surprise

Knowing La Cici would refuse payment if she discovered her client was actually Ademoye, the actress arranged the booking through a mutual contact named Halima.

Halima posed as someone visiting Toronto for a wedding and enquired about hiring a makeup artist for four days, eventually securing La Sisi for the job and sending a deposit without revealing who she was really booking for.

Bimbo Ademoye surprises NYSC friend in Canada after 10 Years apart. Photo credit@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

When La Sisi arrived at the hotel room expecting a stranger, she walked in to find Ademoye waiting. The moment quickly turned emotional, with both women exchanging long hugs and barely holding back tears. Ademoye could be heard repeatedly saying, "I got you" as her friend processed the shock.

"If you cry, I will beat you," Ademoye jokingly told La Sisi, before the pair dissolved into laughter and more embraces.".

Here is the Instagram video of Baimbo Ademoye speaking about her:

Fans react to the emotional reunion

The clip quickly warmed hearts online, with thousands of viewers responding to the sweet gesture.

@amourmaryyyy commented:

"I love how you ignored the guy in the hallway"

@juliepretty01 wrote:

"Awwww so beautiful to watch."

@zen_aisha2 reacted:

"Omooo, you really got her! Her reaction"

@official_nonyenaija shared:

"Awwwwnnn I'm sure you had such an amazing time with your faves."

@adejoju001 said:

"Awwwwww...you are such a sweet soul.see why I Stan"

@sheva_chah wrote:

"Na me be this, I'm planning to suprise my aunt on her birthday and this is the exact thing that's on my mind to do because I don't want her to know I'm coming"

Bimbo Ademoye speaks about her mother

Legit.ng reported that Bimbo Ademoye opened up about her relationship with her mother. In the clip, she mentioned that her mother left when she was just 2 years old, and as a result, they don't share a deep connection.

Ademoye stated that she is fulfilling her duty as a child, but they are not close as her first betrayal came from her.

Source: Legit.ng