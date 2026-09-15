Peter Obi clarified his billionaire status during an interview, drawing a distinction between his wealth in naira and US dollars

Obi addressed his relationship with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who reportedly said Obi would target him if elected president

The NDC presidential candidate also outlined what his priorities would be if he wins the 2027 general elections

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of NDC in the 2027 election, has responded to questions about his financial status.

The former governor also while addressed his relationship with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Obi said he would focus on serving Nigeria, not pursuing political opponents. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi spoke during an interview where he was asked whether he is a billionaire and whether his wealth is measured in naira or US dollars.

Peter Obi speaks on billionaire status

When asked if he is a billionaire, Obi clarified that he could be considered a billionaire in naira but not in US dollars.

“So you know billionaire, the calculated billionaire is in dollars. No, in naira. Yes, I am in naira, but not in dollars,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor further acknowledged that capital and wealth could be measured in different ways.

Obi speaks on Wike

Obi was also asked about comments concerning his relationship with Wike, with whom he was politically associated during the 2023 election campaign.

Responding, Obi said he had no personal issue with the FCT minister and described him as a friend.

“I don't have anything about Minister Wike. He remains a friend and everything,” Obi said.

He also addressed an alleged comment attributed to Wike that he would be among the first people to become a victim if Obi becomes president.

According to Obi, his ambition is not driven by a desire to pursue or punish political opponents.

“I’m not campaigning to be president to start pursuing people. That would be waste of Nigerian time,” he said.

Obi reveals focus if elected president

Obi said his priority, if elected president, would be to focus on improving Nigeria rather than settling political scores.

He argued that Nigerians who have placed their hopes in him would be disappointed if he entered office only to pursue people who opposed him.

“You said that a lot of people had their hope in me. So if I go there and my job is done to close the shop, which is Nigeria? I start pursuing people who didn’t want to know the other against me. It will be a mitigated disaster,” he said.

The former governor said his administration would instead focus on creating opportunities and ensuring that government operates within the law and available resources.

“For me, it is an opportunity to faithfully serve Nigeria by ensuring that the right things are done within the law, within the resources we have,” Obi said.

He added that his goal would be to improve governance and restore Nigerians’ confidence in the country’s leadership.

“Today they are in one place or the other where they think is better. Wish them well. For me, it is an opportunity to faithfully serve Nigeria,” he said.

Obi rejects debt claims by Anambra govt

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), denied that he left any outstanding debts when he handed over as governor of Anambra State in March 2014, directly contradicting a claim made by the current state government.

The denial came in a video that circulated widely on Monday, July 28, after Izuchukwu Okafor, Anambra's Commissioner for Finance, said on the Voice of Ndi Anambra Podcast on Facebook that the state's monthly federal allocation was still being deducted to service loans taken during the administrations of both Obi and his successor, Willie Obiano.

Source: Legit.ng