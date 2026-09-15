Ajadi Strengthens Grassroots Engagement With Strategic Move

APM senatorial candidate Ajadi visited three federal constituencies in Oyo Central on Sunday to meet party leaders, women, and youth groups

The tour covered Oluyole, Akinyele/Lagelu, and Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituencies as part of efforts to build a grassroots campaign structure

Party leaders across all three constituencies pledged support for Ajadi and called for unity among APM candidates ahead of the 2027 elections

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) senatorial candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, on Sunday visited party stakeholders across three federal constituencies as part of a thank-you tour aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots base ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ajadi and his entourage moved through Oluyole, Akinyele/Lagelu, and Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituencies, meeting with council and ward leaders, women and youth organisations, and other APM supporters. He said the primary purpose of the tour was to express gratitude to those who had supported the party and to begin laying the groundwork for the official campaign season.

**Ajadi Pledges Effective Representation if Elected**

Speaking at the various meetings, the senatorial candidate assured residents of Oyo Central that, if elected to the Senate, he would prioritise their welfare and push for development across the district. He also urged all APM candidates to cooperate, saying the path to victory in 2027 runs through collective effort and coordinated action.

The Director-General of the Ajadi campaign structure, Hon. Sikiru Sanda, described the tour as a critical first step towards assembling a competitive political team. Sanda drew a parallel between Ajadi's approach and that of Governor Seyi Makinde, saying both leaders had shown accommodation and maturity in handling political arrangements during the candidate selection process.

At Oluyole, the APM House of Representatives candidate and council chairman, Akeem Olatunji, received the delegation and called on members to sustain the unity needed to win. Party leaders including Hon. Depo Oyedokun Lawal and Hon. Abdulmojeed Olawale Mogbonjubola, also known as Jagaban, backed Ajadi's candidacy and said his political record showed he had the capacity to deliver quality representation.

**Leaders Across Constituencies Call for Unity**

At Akinyele/Lagelu, the Akinyele Local Government Executive Chairman, Hon. Akinwole Ayobami Akinleye, welcomed the delegation. The APM chairman for Oyo Central, Hon. Dayo Opadokun, praised Ajadi for working to bring members together during a period of political uncertainty. Some leaders at the meeting urged Ajadi, if elected, to remain accessible to constituents, with Chief Oribayo Okeyode specifically appealing to him to keep the people of Oyo Central in mind once he gets to the National Assembly.

The tour concluded at Egbeda/Ona-Ara, where the APM House of Representatives candidate, Hon. Ezekiel Temitope Oladimeji, known as Otope, told supporters that all stakeholders would be carried along once the official campaign begins. Speakers including Alhaji Muftau Ogunremi and Hon. Sikiru Busari Olayemi called on members to settle internal grievances quietly and focus on delivering their respective polling units for the party.

Prayers and goodwill messages marked each of the three stops, and Ajadi's team expressed confidence that the show of unity across the constituencies had set a strong foundation for the APM's campaign in Oyo Central.

Source: Legit.ng