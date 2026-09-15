A passenger who filmed from the back of a motorcycle observed that the rider was soaked and trembling and decided to respond with an act of generosity

She offered a red hooded garment to ease the cold and also provided money for the purchase of another raincoat

While posting the video, the lady attached a short caption about the impact of showing kindness

A moving scene of compassion on a wet roadway was recorded from the rear seat of a motorcycle and later circulated among viewers.

The visual account showed the perspective of a pillion traveller as the bike progressed through what seemed to be a town under persistent rainfall.

Lady gifts hoodie to cold okada rider. Photo credit: Afrogoddess17/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Motorcycle rider receives unexpected comfort during rainy journey

The footage was uploaded by the passenger @afrogodess17 who noticed that the man who operated the bike was thoroughly soaked and was shivering due to the chill.

His struggle was apparent as he continued to steer through the downpour without adequate covering.

The lady was deeply affected by the sight and resolved to offer assistance rather than remain a passive witness.

When she got to her house, she asked him to wait and then went into her house to bring out a red hooded top.

This came as a surprise and immediately altered the feeling of the trip.

The man who had been enduring the discomfort accepted the garment with clear appreciation.

Kind passenger gifts cash to biker

The generosity continued beyond the clothing as the lady also handed over funds that were meant to enable the rider to obtain a raincoat, so that subsequent journeys in similar weather would not be as harsh.

The pairing of the two gifts turned what had been an arduous ride into a moment that lingered warmly in memory.

See the TikTok post below:

Lady shares experience with bike man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her surprise on social media after her regular commercial motorcyclist bought her a meal during a trip to the market.

The lady mentioned that the man stopped the journey to buy her snacks and a bottle of soft drink.

Source: Legit.ng