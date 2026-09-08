Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo publicly called out APC governorship candidate Sharafadeen Alli over a viral social media video

Makinde made the remarks while speaking in Yoruba at a public outing, linking the video to the 2027 governorship race in Oyo State

The governor drew a sharp contrast between voting for his candidate and voting for Alli, raising questions about the state's future

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has taken aim at Sharafadeen Alli, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2027 election, after a video of Alli with an adult male sitting on his lap went viral on social media.

Makinde addressed the development while speaking in Yoruba at a public gathering, using it to draw a direct contrast between the two camps ahead of the 2027 governorship contest in Oyo State.

Seyi Makinde mocks Sharafadeen Alli of the APC over a suggestive viral picture Photo Credit: @seyimakinde, @SenSharafaAlli

Source: Twitter

Makinde's message to voters

The governor told his audience that voting for his own candidate in the 2027 election would guarantee continuity and stability for the state. However, he warned that if residents chose to vote for those "carrying adult males on their laps," he could not be responsible for the direction the state would take under such leadership.

His remarks were pointed and deliberate, framing the viral clip as a character issue rather than a mere social media moment, and using it to sharpen the political contrast between the ruling party's direction and that of the APC ahead of what is expected to be a fiercely contested election.

APC's Alli and the 2027 race

Sharafadeen Alli is the APC's flagbearer for the 2027 Oyo governorship election, positioning himself as the main challenger to Makinde's political bloc in the state. The viral video, which drew widespread attention and commentary online, has now become a talking point within the state's political space following Makinde's public reaction.

Makinde has not addressed the video beyond his remarks at the gathering, and no response from Alli or the APC in Oyo State has been made public at this time.

See the video of the governor on X here:

Source: Legit.ng