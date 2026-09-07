More than 500 APC members from all nine local government areas of Delta North Senatorial District defected to the NDC in Agbor on Monday

The defectors, who included former party leaders and members of the Delta Coalition for Equity, cited dissatisfaction with their treatment under the APC

NDC State Chairman Dr. Oyidobo Richmond received the new members and called on them to begin grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections

More than 500 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), covering all nine local government areas within the Delta North Senatorial District, in a move that gives the party a significant boost ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The defections were formalised on Monday in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, where NDC state officials formally received the new members. The group included former party leaders, community stakeholders and members of the Delta Coalition for Equity (DCFE).

Why the defectors left the APC

Chief Alex Ikpeazu, former Convener of the Delta Coalition for Equity, led the group to the NDC. He said the decision followed years of what he described as marginalisation, deprivation and neglect of the people of Delta North under the APC. Ikpeazu specifically criticised politicians who crossed from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, saying they failed to adequately serve the interests of the senatorial district.

The defectors said they would mobilise their supporters behind NDC's presidential candidate Peter Obi and the party's Delta State governorship candidate, Deacon Yovwaye Chris, in the 2027 elections.

NDC leaders welcome new members

NDC State Chairman Dr. Oyidobo Richmond described the arrival of the defectors as a meaningful addition to the party's political strength in Delta State. He called on the new members to return to their wards and local government areas and begin grassroots mobilisation without delay. Richmond said the party offers equal opportunities to all members regardless of when they joined, and attributed the NDC's growing membership to Obi's record in public office and what he called a clean political profile.

Governorship candidate Deacon Yovwaye Chris also welcomed the defectors but urged them to approach their new party with humility and respect for its existing structure. He described their move not simply as a defection but as part of a broader political movement working towards a shared goal.

NDC Senatorial Chairman Hon. Harron Udaka similarly welcomed the arrivals, calling their decision a significant political development for the party in Delta North. APC leader in Delta North Chief Steve Ikpade and coordinator of 100% Overdo, Nacbeth Ojugbeli, were also present and urged the new members to work within the NDC's established structure to support the party's continued growth.

Peter Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, following his resignation from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng