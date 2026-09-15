Social media critic VeryDarkMan weighed in on the protest by Igbo traders demanding Chinese traders leave Lagos markets

VDM argued that Nigerian traders failed to keep pace with global business trends rather than blaming foreign competition

Several fans pushed back, pointing to government failures on power supply and local manufacturing as the real problem

Social media critic VeryDarkMan, popularly known as VDM, has taken a strong position on the recent controversy surrounding Igbo traders in Lagos markets who staged a protest against Chinese traders operating in the same space.

The traders argued that Chinese competitors were undercutting their prices and hurting their livelihoods, with some chanting "Chinese Must Go" during the demonstrations.

VeryDarkMan weighs in on Chinese traders’ presence in Lagos markets amid traders’ protest. Photo: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on his Instagram page on September 15, 2026, VDM pushed back against the protesters' logic, insisting that demanding the exit of foreign traders was not the solution to the problem.

The social media activist argued that Nigerian traders needed to look inward and invest in local production rather than point fingers at cheaper competitors.

"Igbo Traders In Lagos Markets Were Protesting That Chinese Traders Must Leave The Market Because They Sell Cheaper And Are Spoiling Their Businesses, Chanting, 'Chinese Must Go.' What These Guys Don't Understand Is That The World Has Advanced, But They Didn't Advance With It, And That's Why They Have Been Left Behind," VDM said.

VDM's warning on China visa dependency

VeryDarkMan also raised a pointed question about what would happen if China responded in kind, noting that Nigerian traders rely heavily on travel to China to source their goods.

"You're Saying China Must Leave The Market, But What If China Says They're No Longer Giving Nigerians Visas To Travel There And Meet Manufacturers? Your Market Won't Have a Market Because Nigeria Don't Produce And Manufacture Anything. We Only Import In 2026," he added.

Watch VDM speak about the Igbo traders' protest against the Chinese in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to VDM's take on the protest

The video sparked a wide range of reactions online, with many users sharing their own perspectives on the issue.

@YahuzaAmadu wrote:

"The deeper issue isn't just Chinese traders. It's the lack of local production. Competing on price starts with building what we currently import."

@officialelsanto said:

"No worry Igbos will survive, if china like mk Dem bring their capital here Igbos will find their way out."

@nonso_efob52993 commented:

"I dey try tell these my Igbo brothers wey dey into trading say education is good...they always mock me...now see am. Business of traveling to China..import and sell at outrageous mark up prices won't last for ever....business is now evolving. Education is good!!"

@ezemiyke38 shared:

"I do not support this one not even our ancestors will support you on this... The stupidest part of it is that igbos are also in China for the same business you have to adapt..."

@Chukwueloka_EE responded:

"As you're blaming Igbo traders or teaching them what to do, make sure you remind your government to provide steady power supply for manufacturing industry, to sustain your advice."

VeryDarkMan comments on Igbo traders’ demand for Chinese traders to leave Lagos markets. Photo: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM reacts to Regina Daniels' sister's claim

Legit.ng reported that controversial social commentator Verydarkman reacted to a post by Destiny Daniels, the sister of actress Regina Daniels, explaining why the actress was recently spotted at her estranged husband Ned Nwoko’s residence.

In his reaction, VDM stated that he had earned the right to advise Senator Ned Nwoko, while praising the lawmaker for the way he treated Regina during their marriage.

The social commentator also aimed at members of Regina’s family, accusing their influence of contributing to the breakdown of the actress’s marriage to Ned Nwoko.

Source: Legit.ng