Redeemer's University has published its official 2026/2027 fee schedule covering 200 to 500 Level students across several programmes

The fee schedule covers four programmes in the built environment faculty, including Architecture, Building, Estate Management, and Quantity Surveying

Architecture students at 400 Level face the highest single charge on the list, with fees reaching over N2.1 million for that year alone

Redeemer's University has released its approved fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, setting out what students from 200 Level to 500 Level are expected to pay across a range of programmes, including those in its built environment faculty.

The published document covers four programmes in that faculty: Architecture, Building, Estate Management, and Quantity Surveying, with fees varying across levels and departments.

Redeemer’s University releases the approved school fees. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Redeemer's University Christian Religious Studies fees

Christian Religious Studies faces a fee below the N1 million cap. At 200 Level, the fee stands at N643,500.00, rising slightly above N650,500.00 at 300 level. It then climbed to its highest point of N725,500.00 at the 400 level.

Redeemer's University Quantity Surveying fees

Estate Management and Quantity Surveying share the same fee structure across all levels. Students in both programmes pay:

N1,185,600 at 200 Level

N1,249,800 at 300 Level

N1,213,800 at 400 Level

N1,264,800 at 500 Level

The figures place Redeemer's University among Nigerian private institutions with fees running well above the one million naira mark per session.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Redeemer's University announced its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering Business Administration, Nursing, Architecture.

Redeemer's University publishes lowest school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Redeemer’s University released the school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session. The schedule covers programmes from 200 to 500 level, with charges including accommodation, medical services, IT training and other student-related costs.

Law is the most expensive programme at NGN3,037,500 for 200-level students, while Christian Religious Studies costs NGN643,500. The wide gap between the two courses gives prospective students an important detail to consider before choosing a programme.

Source: Legit.ng