Bamanga Tukur, a towering figure in Nigerian politics and business for over six decades, died in Abuja on Saturday, September 12

Tukur held major roles including Governor of old Gongola State, Minister of Industries, and PDP National Chairman from 2012 to 2014

Beyond politics, he founded BHI Holdings and led the Africa Business Roundtable as a founder, past president, and Life Patron

Alhaji Bamanga Mahmud Tukur, one of Nigeria's most enduring political and business figures, died on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in Abuja. He was 90 years old. His death was announced with the Islamic condolence phrase, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un" — "Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return."

Born on September 15, 1935, in what is today Adamawa State, Tukur built a career that spanned public service, governance, and continental business leadership across more than six decades. He earned a Master of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh in the United States and was later awarded an honorary Doctorate in Law by Benue State University in Makurdi. He held the traditional titles of Tafidan Adamawa and Wakilin Ganye in recognition of his cultural standing in Adamawa State.

Former PDP national chairman, Bamanga Tukur, is dead Photo Credit: Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan

Source: Facebook

Tukur's career that spanned ports, politics and power

Tukur's entry into public life came through the Nigerian Ports Authority, where he served as General Manager and Chief Executive from 1975 to 1982, overseeing modernisation efforts and managing the country's port infrastructure. He transitioned into electoral politics during Nigeria's Second Republic, winning election as Governor of the old Gongola State in 1982 before the military coup of December 1983 cut short his tenure. He later served as Minister of Industries under the administration of General Sani Abacha between 1993 and 1995.

His most prominent political role came in March 2012 when he was elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, a position he held until 2014 during a turbulent period for the party.

Tuku's business empire and pan-African footprint

Outside government, Tukur founded BHI Holdings, also known as the Daddo Group, and extended his economic reach across the African continent. He was the founder, past president, and Life Patron of the Africa Business Roundtable, and was elected Chairman of the NEPAD Business Group in March 2002. His international profile extended to maritime affairs, where he served as the first African Vice President of the International Association of Ports and Harbours.

He is survived by his family and described as the patriarch of the influential Bamanga family.

Source: Legit.ng