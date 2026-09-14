Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru fired back at Cubana Chief Priest after the socialite demanded he step down over lack of projects

Nwifuru dismissed Cubana Chief Priest as an attention-seeker in a video that has gone viral

Cubana Chief Priest reshared the governor's response on Instagram, while also clapping back at Nwifuru

Paschal Okechukwu Chibuike, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, has broken his silence after Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru hit back at him with pointed words during a public event in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The confrontation stems from recent remarks by the popular socialite and businessman, who publicly called on Governor Nwifuru to resign. Cubana Chief Priest had questioned how a sitting governor could serve nearly three years in office without having significant projects commissioned by the President or fellow governors, suggesting the administration had little to show for its time in power.

Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru dismisses Cubana Chief Priest during public address. Credit: eboyigovt/cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The governor's response was blunt. Speaking at an event in Abakaliki on Sunday, September 13, 2026, Nwifuru said:

"I don't have time for Cubana Chief Priest. He's a mere attention-seeker and an individual of no consequence. However, if I remember him, I feel sorry for him."

Cubana Chief Priest Reacts

After the governor's response went public, Cubana Chief Priest reshared the clip on his Instagram story and responded with visible alarm. In his caption, he wrote:

"Chai I'm shaking, Well if anything happen to Cp una already know where is coming from. All I asked & will forever ask is show us projects? Does it warrant me to be dealt with, Chineke mere m ebere, I'm so scared now. Pray for Cp."

The post quickly drew attention online, with the socialite framing his original demand as a simple call for accountability, asking the governor to demonstrate tangible development in Ebonyi state, while suggesting the governor's reply felt more like a threat than a rebuttal.

A screenshot of Cubana Chiefpriest's response to Ebonyi governor is below:

Cubana Chiefpriest caught in a heated exchange with Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

A video of Ebonyi governor speaking aboy Chiefpriest at a gathering is below:

Cubana Chiefpriest breaks silence about Hellen Ati

Legit.ng also reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had reacted to the news reported by Arise TV about him and his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati.

The mother of two had shared a concerning video in which she was seen expressing frustration toward her son over issues linked to his alleged father.

The businessman informed the new station about what they can do regarding Hellen Ati's case and what the aggrieved Kenyan woman can do to address her plight.

Source: Legit.ng