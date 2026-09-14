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Nile University Publishes Approved 2026/2027 School Fees For Law, Nursing, Medicine and Surgery
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Nile University Publishes Approved 2026/2027 School Fees For Law, Nursing, Medicine and Surgery

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Nile University released its approved 2026/2027 school fees for three high-demand courses
  • Medicine and Surgery carries the highest fee per session among the three programmes listed
  • The published figures cover a single session and apply to Law, Nursing Science, and Medicine and Surgery

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Nile University has released its officially approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, giving prospective students a clearer picture of what it costs to study three of its most competitive programmes.

The figures below represent the cost per single session for each course.

Nile University releases approved 2026/2027 fees
Nile University lists approved fees for Law. Photo Source: Nile University
Source: Getty Images

Nile University fees for Medicine and Surgery

Medicine and Surgery is the most expensive of the three programmes. Students admitted into the course will pay ₦7,150,000 per session.

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Nile University fees for Law

Law comes in as the second most expensive option on the list. Admitted students are expected to pay ₦4,550,000 per session.

Nile University fees for Nursing Science

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Nursing Science carries the lowest fee among the three listed programmes, with students paying ₦3,500,000 per session.

The release of these figures allows applicants and their families to plan their finances ahead of the new academic session.

Nile University releases 2026/2027 school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nile University had published its approved 2026/2027 school fees for three programmes with fees above N2 million per semester.

Medicine and Surgery was the most expensive at N3.575 million per semester, followed by Law at N2.275 million and Public Health at N2 million.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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