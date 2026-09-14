Dangote Refinery has increased its wholesale petrol price by N85 per litre, marking its second major price adjustment in recent weeks

The new ex-gantry price of N1,350 has already triggered pump price increases at filling stations across Nigeria

Brent crude climbed to around $107 per barrel last week, pushing Nigeria's petrol landing cost to about N1,311 per litre

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has raised its ex-gantry price for petrol by N85 per litre over the weekend, bringing the new wholesale price to N1,350, as rising global crude oil costs put pressure on Nigeria's fuel market.

The adjustment, a 6.7% rise from the previous price of N1,265 per litre, is the refinery's second significant price change in recent weeks and is already feeding through to pump prices at filling stations across the country.

Petrol prices rise as Dangote Refinery increases its ex-gantry price by N85 per litre. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Pump prices rise across major cities

Several fuel retailers have responded by revising their prices upward.

In Abuja, MRS outlets moved their pump price to N1,395 per litre from N1,350, while NIPCO raised its price to N1,430 and Mobil outlets adjusted to N1,400 per litre.

The increases are more pronounced in northern markets, where distribution costs add to the base price. In Kano, Aliko lifted its price to N1,430 per litre from N1,365, while Matrix raised its price to N1,460 from N1,365.

AY Maikifi moved from N1,330 to N1,430, and AA Rano went from N1,365 to N1,460 per litre, DailyTrust reports

Before the latest adjustment, motorists in Lagos were already paying around N1,290 per litre, with some northern markets recording prices between N1,310 and N1,400.

Crude oil surge behind the price push

The refinery's decision follows a sharp rise in global crude oil prices. Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed to roughly $107 per barrel last week, its highest point in six weeks, before easing to about $104.

The rise has been driven in part by geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran.

Fuel marketers review petrol prices as Dangote Refinery raises ex-gantry price. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's petrol landing cost has risen to about N1,311 per litre, meaning the Dangote refinery's new wholesale price now sits above that benchmark.

The higher crude costs increase what retailers pay to replenish their stocks, making further pump price reviews across the country likely in the coming days.

Diesel price rises by 86.40%

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly known as diesel, has climbed above N2,000 per litre in parts of Nigeria, putting fresh pressure on businesses and consumers.

A market survey showed that diesel sold for between N2,000 and N2,020 per litre on Friday, September 4, 2026, across AA Rano, Empire Energy, Ranoil and other filling stations in Abuja and its environs.

The latest retail prices represent an increase of about N220 to N300 per litre from the previous range of N1,700 to N1,800, depending on the location and filling station.

Source: Legit.ng