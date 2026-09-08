Youths blocked the convoy of NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi along the Gboko-Makurdi Expressway on Tuesday

The Benue State Police Command confirmed the incident but said the reason for the blockade was still unknown

NDC accused the APC of mobilising the youths, a claim the ruling party denied, saying it does not engage in thuggery

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yelwata, Benue State - The Benue State Police Command has confirmed that a group of youths blocked the convoy of NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi along the Gboko-Makurdi Expressway on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, preventing him from reaching Yelwata in Guma Local Government Area.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Peter Orchia Aondongu, said officers had been assigned to provide security for Obi's movement when the incident occurred.

Police confirm attack On Peter Obi’s convoy in Benue State. Photo credit: @PoliceNG/Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

As reported by Leadership, he added that the reason behind the blockade remained unclear and that an investigation was now underway.

"We can confirm that the Police are aware of the incident involving Peter Obi's movement to Yelwata. Police operatives provided security for the movement.

"The reason the convoy was blocked by some youths is still unknown. We are monitoring the situation and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further updates will be provided accordingly," Aondongu said.

Obi had planned to visit attack victims

Obi arrived in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, earlier that morning and was travelling to Yelwata to pay his condolences to communities affected by the June 13, 2025 terrorist attack, which claimed scores of lives and displaced a large number of residents.

He was also reported to have planned to distribute relief materials to the affected families.

The Benue State NDC Publicity Secretary, Agile Bem Ordedoo, blamed the All Progressives Congress for what he described as a coordinated effort to shut out the presidential candidate.

APC denies any involvement

The APC rejected the accusation outright. Benue State APC Publicity Secretary, Benedict Yaweh, told journalists by telephone that the party had no involvement in the incident.

"We are not aware of the attack, if truly they were attacked in Makurdi. If they were attacked, it may be from their aggrieved supporters and not APC members. We are a peace-loving party, and we don't involve in thuggery," Yaweh said.

The police did not name any individual or group as being responsible for the blockade and have not attributed the incident to any political organisation.

Police officers said they would issue further updates as the investigation progresses.

APC denies any involvement in the blockade of Peter Obi in Benue State

Source: Original

Benue speaks on attack on Peter Obi's convoy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Benue state government dismissed Peter Obi's claims that government-sponsored thugs stopped him from reaching Yelewata to console attack victims.

The Governor's spokesperson questioned whether Obi even visited Makurdi at all, citing his history of making untrue statements about the state.

The government suggested Obi's troubles may stem from internal NDC party conflicts rather than any action by the state.

Source: Legit.ng