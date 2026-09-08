NiMet issued a severe weather alert on September 8, 2026, covering active thunderstorm cells already observed over Taraba, Adamawa and Borno

The agency warned that the storms are expected to move westward over the next six hours, reaching at least 11 additional states, including FCT and Benue

NiMet listed several possible impacts ranging from flash flooding and lightning strikes to disruptions in aviation operations

Nigeria's National Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued an urgent weather advisory warning residents in at least 14 states to prepare for severe thunderstorms, with the alert valid from 18:18 local time on September 8, 2026, through to 00:18 on September 9.

The agency said severe thunderstorm cells had already been observed over Taraba, Adamawa and Borno states at the time the advisory was released.

NiMet predicts severe thunderstorms in 11 states, including FCT Photo Credit: @nimetnigeria

Source: Twitter

11 more states at risk over next 6 hours

NiMet said the storm system is tracking westward and is expected to affect Benue, Kogi, Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe and Kebbi states within one to six hours.

The agency outlined several hazards residents should expect. Strong winds are likely to arrive ahead of the main thunderstorms and could displace unsecured outdoor items. Low-lying and flood-prone areas face the risk of localised flash flooding, while heavy rainfall may cut visibility on roads and make driving hazardous. Lightning poses a direct threat to both people and property, and weak structures or trees could sustain damage from the strong gusts.

Aviation operations may also be affected, and NiMet specifically advised airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports and flight documentation from the agency before making operational decisions.

What residents are advised to do

NiMet urged households to secure loose objects outdoors before the storms arrive. Motorists were told to slow down and drive with extra care during rainfall, while pedestrians and drivers were warned against crossing flooded roads or fast-moving water under any circumstances.

The agency also advised people to stay away from tall trees and open spaces during the storm, and to disconnect electrical appliances from power sockets as a precaution against lightning.

Emergency management authorities in flood-vulnerable areas were told to activate response systems in anticipation of possible flash flooding.

NiMet closed the advisory with a reminder that residents should keep track of official updates from the agency: "Stay alert, stay informed and take early action. Early Warning, Early Action."

You should read the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng