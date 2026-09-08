Peter Obi attended the commissioning of the Allied Peoples Movement's Presidential Campaign Office in Abuja alongside two state governors

Obi used the event to call on all 2027 election contestants to focus on ideas and solutions rather than divisive political battles

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate congratulated APM's leaders on the milestone and pushed for a united Nigeria

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the NDC and former Labour Party flagbearer, attended the commissioning of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) Presidential Campaign Office in Abuja, joining Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, who serves as APM's leader.

Obi, who was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, used his remarks at the event to call for a politics of unity and decency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Peter Obi attended the commissioning of the Allied Peoples Movement Presidential Campaign Office in Abuja alongside two state governors. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi's call for a new Nigeria

Speaking at the commissioning, Obi said the gathering gave him the chance to stress the importance of building a Nigeria anchored on unity, love, justice, mutual respect, and inclusion, at a moment when political competition risks becoming divisive.

"We must insist that our shared love for our country should always be greater than our political differences. This is my call to all contestants in the forthcoming elections," he said.

He urged all 2027 presidential hopefuls to shift the focus of their campaigns toward concrete ideas and solutions, citing insecurity, poverty, hunger, inequality, and the rising number of out-of-school children as the pressing challenges that political debate must address.

"Let us compete on ideas that will unite our people, improve their lives, and restore hope to our nation, while maintaining respect, decency, and love for one another," Obi added.

Obi congratulates APM leaders

Obi closed his remarks by congratulating Makinde and Bala Mohammed, as well as APM's leadership and members, on what he described as an important milestone for the party.

The event brought together political figures from different parties and regions, reflecting Obi's recurring message of cross-party civility as the 2027 campaign season intensifies.

Obi endorses Makinde

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate, publicly thrown his weight behind Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who is also the presidential candidate of the APC, describing him as qualified to lead Nigeria.

Obi made the endorsement at an event where he appealed for political unity and inclusion, urging Nigerians to rally around credible candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng