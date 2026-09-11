The UK government has published details on the Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), outlining who needs one and what it permits

The eTA costs £20 (N35,830.64) and allows holders to travel to the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, or Isle of Man for eligible purposes

The government warned travellers against imitation websites that charge more than the official £20 fee

The UK government has published official guidance on its Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) scheme, clarifying exactly how long foreigners can remain in the country without a traditional visa.

An eTA permits eligible travellers to stay in the United Kingdom (UK), Jersey, Guernsey, or the Isle of Man for a period of up to six months. The authorisation covers visits for tourism, seeing family, or certain other approved reasons.

How long people can stay in the UK with an eTA without visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who needs a UK eTA

Whether a traveller requires an eTA or a full visa depends on their nationality and the purpose of their trip. Nationals from Europe, the United States, Australia, and Canada are among those typically required to obtain an eTA rather than a visa for short stays.

The official fee for an eTA application is £20 (N35,830.64), submitted through the government's dedicated online portal. The federal government specifically cautioned travellers to be wary of imitation websites that replicate the look of official pages but charge higher fees. Applicants are advised to use only the official government channel to avoid being overcharged.

UK eTA does not guarantee entry

One key detail the government made clear is that holding a valid eTA does not guarantee entry into the United Kingdom. Border officers retain the authority to refuse entry at the point of arrival, even where an eTA has been approved in advance.

The scheme is part of a broader shift by the UK towards pre-travel electronic authorisation, similar to systems already in place in countries such as the United States and Australia. Most visitors to the UK now need either an eTA or a visa before travelling, with the specific requirement depending on the individual's passport and travel purpose.

Read the full UK government guidance on the eTA.

In a similar report, Legit.ng raised the English language requirements for skilled worker visa applicants.

UK: Countries allowed eTA without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United Kingdom officially listed 82 nationalities whose citizens can enter Britain with an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a full visa. The eTA covers short visits of up to six months to the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

The list includes several Gulf and Asian countries, but only Mauritius and Seychelles from Africa. Nigerians and citizens of most other African countries must still apply for a standard UK visa, making the new travel rules a key development for people planning to visit Britain.

Source: Legit.ng