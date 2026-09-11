President Bola Tinubu's wife, Oluremi Tinubu, has recounted his encounter with the people of the southeast during her early childhood and university days

Tinubu, while speaking in Awka, Anambra state capital, at the launch of the National Community Food Bank in the South-East, made the revelation

The Nigerian First Lady described the people of the southeast as very good people, noting that they always refer to her as Igbo because they said she looks like one of them

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has described Igbos as "very nice people," recounting her personal experiences growing up and in school with friends from the South-East.

Speaking on Thursday, September 10, in Anambra state during the launch of the National Community Food Bank in the South-East, Tinubu said her bond with the Igbo people dates back to her school days. “Igbos are very nice people. My best friend in secondary school was an Igbo girl,” she told the gathering. “In high school and tertiary institution, we were all Igbo because they said I look like an Igbo girl.”

Oluremi Tinubu speaks on her encounter with South East people Photo Credit: @SenRemiTinubu

Source: Facebook

The event, held in Awka, marked the South-East rollout of the National Community Food Bank initiative, a federal government programme aimed at tackling food insecurity and improving access to affordable food for vulnerable households across the country. The First Lady said the project reflects President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring no Nigerian goes hungry regardless of region or background.

She noted that unity and shared values remain critical to Nigeria’s progress, adding that her personal connections with people from the South-East have shaped her understanding of the region. Tinubu urged South-East governors, traditional rulers and community leaders to support the food bank initiative and ensure it reaches those most in need at the grassroots.

The launch in Anambra is part of a nationwide tour by the Office of the First Lady to establish community food banks in the six geopolitical zones. Dignitaries at the event included state government officials, traditional rulers, women's groups and beneficiaries who received food items to kick off the programme in the zone.

See the video of the moment on X here:

Source: Legit.ng