Adekunle Gold voiced strong opinions about Nigeria's democratic practice during a podcast appearance on September 10, 2026

The singer linked his comments to Davido's public message to US President Donald Trump ahead of the Osun governorship election

Adekunle Gold also expressed hope that President Bola Tinubu's administration would surpass its predecessor in governance

Adekunle Gold has spoken out on the state of Nigerian politics, saying the country falls short of genuine democratic ideals, and tying his view directly to Davido's widely discussed appeal to US President Donald Trump.

The Afrobeats and Fuji artist made the remarks during an appearance on the One54 Podcast, which aired on YouTube on September 10, 2026.

Adekunle Gold weighs in on Davido's appeal to Donald Trump as he discusses Nigeria's democracy. Photo: adekunlegold/donaldjtrump/davido

Source: Instagram

Speaking candidly, Adekunle Gold drew a line between what democracy should look like and what he believes is currently happening in Nigeria.

"I think Davido sent that message to Donald Trump because I don't think we're truly practicing democracy. We aren't doing what a democratic society should do, I just hope this administration does better than the previous one," Adekunle Gold said.

What sparked the conversation with Adekunle Gold

The comments were made in direct reference to Davido's public statement on August 11, 2026.

With the Osun State governorship election scheduled for August 15, Davido took to social media to tag Trump and urge the United States and the international community to monitor the situation closely.

His concern centred on the threat of voter intimidation, potential violence and interference with the democratic process.

Davido, who holds dual Nigerian-American citizenship, also had a personal stake in the election: his uncle, then-incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke, was on the ballot seeking re-election. Adeleke ultimately won.

When questioned about reaching out to Trump specifically, Davido defended the move by pointing out that Trump was his president too.

During the same podcast conversation, Adekunle Gold also spoke warmly about Davido's character, praising his loyalty to those he supports.

Watch Adekunle Gold's full interview about Davido's message to Trump in the video below:

Fans react to Adekunle Gold's comments

Social media users shared their thoughts on the singer's remarks:

@Just_Emma30 wrote:

"We are not"

@realyobarnub commented:

"Davido needs to be appreciated a lot"

@KelvinArma92661 stated:

"The message is clear ..the government is not capable"

@OWese01 shared:

"The message may look like celebrity talk, but the point is simple. If the system was working well, people would not be looking outside for attention."

Adekunle Gold discusses Davido's Trump message while raising concerns about Nigeria's democracy. Photo: adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold explains the inspiration behind his song Simile

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold explained that he wrote his 2019 hit Simile shortly after losing his father, during a period when he struggled with grief and his emotions.

Reflecting on a recent orchestral performance of the song, the singer said his younger self could never have imagined that he would still be making music and living some of his dreams 7 years later.

He also used the moment to encourage people facing difficult times, reminding them that dark seasons do not last forever.

Source: Legit.ng