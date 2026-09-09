Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo condemned the blocking of NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi by protesters in Benue State

Keyamo accused sections of the media of applying double standards when reporting crowd confrontations involving APC and opposition candidates

The minister called on Nigerians to channel political grievances through the ballot box rather than violence during campaigns

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has spoken out against the blocking of NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi by angry protesters in Benue State, describing the incident as unacceptable regardless of who organised it.

Keyamo said the incident, which prevented Obi from reaching his intended destination in the state, must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

Keyamo urges Nigerians to settle political grievances through the ballot box, not violence during election campaigns. Photo credit: @fkeyamo/@PeterObi

Source: Facebook

While the Benue State Government attributed the disruption to internal divisions within the NDC, others alleged it was sponsored by the APC or a rival political group.

Keyamo dismissed both scenarios as justification, insisting that every Nigerian must be free to campaign and move about without violent interference.

He stated this in a statement issued via his X handle @fkeyamo on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

Some critics had argued that Obi's planned visit to Yelwata, the site of killings that occurred more than a year ago, was politically motivated rather than genuinely compassionate.

Keyamo acknowledged this view but maintained that even if the visit was politically driven, a blockade was not an appropriate response.

Keyamo calls out media double standards.

The minister used the incident to raise a sharper concern about how the Nigerian press covers similar events depending on which party is involved.

He argued that when an APC candidate faces hostility from a crowd, partisan media outlets frame it as a "rejection" by Nigerians.

According to Keyamo, when an opposition figure is targeted, the same outlets describe it as an attack by "sponsored thugs" or "hoodlums."

Keyamo pointed out that many opposition leaders openly boast that APC candidates cannot campaign in certain parts of the country without being attacked, yet the same media organisations that report this rarely challenge such statements or hold those leaders to account.

He called on the press to apply consistent standards across all political parties. "What is good for the goose is also good for the gander," he said.

urging journalists to step back from partisan alignments in their coverage of political events.

Minister urges voters to use ballot, not violence.

Keyamo closed his remarks with a direct appeal to Nigerians who feel aggrieved by any political party or candidate.

He said frustration should be expressed through the ballot paper on election day, not through acts of violence during campaigns.

Peter Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026, weeks after resigning from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

Police speak on Peter Obi’s convoy attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that youths blocked the convoy of NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, along the Gboko-Makurdi Expressway on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The Benue state police command confirmed the incident but said the reason for the blockade was still unknown.

Amid this, the NDC accused the APC of mobilising the youths, a claim the ruling party denied, saying it does not engage in thuggery.

Source: Legit.ng