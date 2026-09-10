The New Zealand Defence Force has published its eligibility requirements for anyone looking to join the military, including foreign residents

The criteria cover nationality, age, health, and criminal record, with NZ permanent residents and some visa holders among those who can apply

The NZDF noted that some careers carry additional requirements and encouraged interested applicants to apply even if they were unsure of their eligibility

The New Zealand Defence Force has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals living in the country can apply to serve in its military, opening the door to permanent residents and certain visa holders alongside New Zealand citizens.

According to the official eligibility page on the NZDF careers portal, applicants must satisfy four core requirements before submitting any application. They must be medically and physically fit, at least 17 years old at the point of application, and have turned 18 by the time they complete recruit training. They are also expected to be free from criminal convictions.

New Zealand shares how to join the military. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

New Zealand military: Who qualifies to apply

On the question of nationality, the NZDF confirmed that eligibility extends beyond citizens. New Zealand permanent residents are welcome to apply, as are holders of a New Zealand Residence class visa with indefinite stay. The NZDF added that once enlisted, recruits in this category take on the personal responsibility to pursue New Zealand citizenship as soon as they become eligible.

The inclusion of permanent residents and qualifying visa holders is significant for the many Africans and other migrants who have relocated to New Zealand in recent years and may be considering a military career as part of building a life there.

New Zealand: Additional requirements for military role

The federal government also noted that individual career paths within the Defence Force may carry requirements beyond the four general conditions. Roles with specialised technical, academic, or physical demands could involve further screening criteria depending on the position being pursued.

For those uncertain about whether they qualify, the NZDF encouraged prospective applicants to submit an application regardless, stating that recruiters would work through the specific criteria with each individual on a case-by-case basis.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that New Zealand announced documents that couples can use as proof for the Partner of Military Work Visa.

Australia shares how non-citizens can join military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that non-Australian citizens can join the Australian Defence Force in 2026. The rules cover eligible nationals, permanent residents, residency requirements and foreign military service.

The ADF also has a separate pathway for foreign military veterans with at least three years of experience. However, applicants must meet strict conditions, including age, English-language, education and transferable skills requirements.

Source: Legit.ng