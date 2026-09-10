Carter Efe received a quit notice from his estate management over alleged noise disturbances linked to his streaming activities

The comedian and streamer was reportedly informed about the eviction notice during a phone call that was shared with his fans online

The development comes shortly after Carter Efe permanently lost his TikTok account, adding to a rough patch for the content creator

Nigerian comedian and content creator Carter Efe is in the middle of an uncomfortable situation after his estate reportedly served him a notice to vacate the premises.

The quit notice, according to information shared in a video posted on X on Wednesday, 9 September 2026, was triggered by complaints from the estate over the level of noise coming from the streamer's residence.

Reactions as Carter Efe faces another unexpected situation after losing TikTok account. Photo credit@carterefe

Source: Instagram

In the video, Carter Efe was on a call with someone who broke the news to his audience, revealing that the estate management had given the household six months to find alternative accommodation.

It remains unclear what specific incident or pattern of behaviour prompted the formal notice, though the noise has been linked to his frequent live streaming sessions.

Carter Efe trends after losing TikTok account. Photo credit@carterefe

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe's rough patch continues

The timing of the eviction notice has not gone unnoticed. The development follows the permanent loss of Carter Efe's TikTok account, a major blow for a creator whose fanbase and income are heavily tied to social media platforms.

Together, the two setbacks have placed the comedian under significant scrutiny, with many of his followers weighing in on the situation online.

Here is the Instagram video of Carter Efe speaking about what his estate management said about him:

Fans react to Carter Efe's quit notice

Reactions on social media were a mix of sympathy, humour and scepticism.

@Icemoney1833339 wrote:

"The shout t too much na streaming no be madness."

@Gracev1tm commented:

"Na nuisance nah what do you expect"

@VAfaith36 shared:

"He should look for another place, or go build house for bush."

@boykcking said:

"Na lie o he want make fans pity am give am money to get another house can't he use the money they have been gifting him for sub and he no fit go get another place."

@jerrysam7676 wrote:

"You dey find a New house,"

Moment Peller begged fans about Carter Efe surfaces

Legit.ng reported that a resurfaced video of Nigerian TikTok personality Peller sparked reactions online after he was seen going on his knees and pleading with his fans to report and bring down Carter Efe’s TikTok account.

In the video, Peller accused Carter Efe of not wanting other people to succeed, while referring to comments the comedian allegedly made about Kolu travelling abroad.

Carter Efe subsequently lost his TikTok account permanently, adding more attention to Peller’s resurfaced plea. The video began circulating widely on X on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, with social media users sharing their thoughts on the development and revisiting the dispute between the two personalities.

Source: Legit.ng