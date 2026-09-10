Oluwatamilore Rebecca Olatoye, a Nigerian pharmacy graduate, celebrated earning a distinction in her pharmacy programme

She took to X to share the news, reintroducing herself with her full academic title, Dr. (Pharm.) Oluwatamilore Rebecca Olatoye, mPSN

Her celebratory post quickly drew attention online, with many users moved by her heartfelt message of gratitude

Oluwatamilore Rebecca Olatoye, a Nigerian pharmacy graduate who goes by Tamitoye on X, has sent social media into a celebratory mood after announcing that she completed her pharmacy programme with a distinction.

In a post shared on X, the young woman expressed her joy with characteristic warmth, writing:

"Distinction in my bag, gratitude in my heart."

Nigerian lady earns mPSN title after stellar finish in pharmacy. Photo credit: @Tamitoye/X.

Source: Twitter

She went on to formally reintroduce herself to her followers, signing off as Dr. (Pharm.) Oluwatamilore Rebecca Olatoye, mPSN, signalling her new status as a fully qualified pharmacist and member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

A New Chapter for Dr. Olatoye

The "mPSN" designation after her name reflects her membership of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, the professional body that represents pharmacists across the country.

Earning a distinction places her among the top performers in her graduating cohort, a feat that carries particular weight in a field as demanding and competitive as pharmacy.

Her post struck a chord with many followers, who saw in her announcement both a personal triumph and a broader reminder of what dedication to academic excellence can produce.

The phrasing "reintroducing" herself carried a deliberate weight, marking the moment as the beginning of a new professional identity rather than simply the end of a course of study.

Pharmacy Education in Nigeria

Pharmacy is a five-year undergraduate programme in Nigeria, after which graduates must complete an internship and pass qualifying examinations before earning full registration with the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria.

Graduates who complete a postgraduate or clinical pharmacy doctorate programme earn the title Dr. (Pharm.), which distinguishes them from holders of the basic Bachelor of Pharmacy degree.

Dr. Olatoye's achievement resonated widely online, with her story tapping into a familiar theme for many Nigerians who follow academic milestone posts on social media, particularly those centred on young women excelling in science and health-related fields.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng