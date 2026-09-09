The US government published official guidelines explaining how noncitizens from other countries can enlist in the American military

A Green Card is among the key documents a foreign national must hold before being considered for enlistment in any branch of the US military

The US Army outlined several conditions applicants must satisfy, including age limits, English fluency, and physical and mental fitness standards

The United States government has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals can join any branch of the American military, clarifying a process that many people outside the country may not be fully aware of.

According to the official US government website, enlistment is not open to all foreign nationals. Only those who are legally resident in the United States and hold a valid Alien Registration Card, widely known as a Green Card, are eligible to apply. The requirement applies across all branches of the military, not just the Army.

US states what non-citizens need before they can enlist in the American military. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/Lennart Preiss/PERDIANSYAH

Source: Getty Images

US: Requirements non-citizens must meet to enlist

The government website states directly:

"Enlistment into any branch of the U.S. military, by citizens of countries other than the United States, is limited to those foreign nationals who are legally residing in the United States and possess a Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services Alien Registration Card (INS Form I-151/551 - commonly known as a 'Green Card'). Applicants must be between 17 and 35; meet the mental, moral, and physical standards for enlistment; and must speak, read and write English fluently."

Below is a summary of the key requirements a noncitizen must satisfy before enlistment can be considered:

Green Card and legal residency: The applicant must be living legally in the United States and hold a valid Green Card issued by the Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services. Age: Applicants must fall within the age range of 17 to 35 years old. English fluency: The ability to speak, read, and write English fluently is a firm requirement for all noncitizen applicants. Physical fitness: Candidates must meet the physical standards set by the military branch they are applying to join. Mental fitness: Applicants are also required to meet mental fitness standards as part of the enlistment screening process. Moral fitness: The moral character of each applicant is assessed and must meet the standards required for military service.

What this means for non-citizens

The pathway is open but comes with clear boundaries. Foreign nationals living in the United States on temporary visas or without legal documentation do not qualify under these rules. Only those with permanent legal status in the country, evidenced by their Green Card, can begin the enlistment process.

The US military has historically allowed legal permanent residents to serve, and in some cases, service can provide a route towards full citizenship, though that aspect falls under separate immigration guidelines.

US Army publishes soldiers’ annual salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States military had published the annual salaries of its personnel by rank, including privates, corporals, sergeants and warrant officers.

The report detailed how much soldiers in different ranks earn during their first two years in the rank.

Source: Legit.ng