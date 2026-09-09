ADC governorship candidates across Nigeria's seven Northwest states signed a joint compact in Abuja on Wednesday, setting out a shared regional agenda for 2027

The candidates committed to declaring emergencies on insecurity and education, and launching drone-based surveillance across the region's 21 senatorial districts

Former Attorney General Abubakar Malami, the ADC's Kebbi governorship candidate, read the communiqué after the signing ceremony at Yar'adua Centre

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidates in Nigeria's seven Northwest states have committed to paying a minimum wage of N110,000 and building 21 specialist hospitals across the region if they win the 2027 elections.

Currently, the minimum wage is pegged at N70,000, but many states are paying more than that. The N110,000 promised by the ADC candidates amounts to a 70 per cent increment in the seven states of the northwest. The states in the northwest region include Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa and Zamfara.

ADC governorship candidates in northwest promise to increase minimum wage to N110,000 Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the candidates formalised these commitments on Wednesday by signing the Northwest ADC Governorship Candidates' Compact 2027–2031 at the Yar'adua Centre in Abuja. The document sets out a joint regional agenda centred on security, development and shared prosperity.

What the ADC candidates promised

Beyond wages and healthcare, the compact includes pledges to declare emergencies on both insecurity and education, deploy drones and technology-driven surveillance, and establish a Northwest Regional Security Coordination Centre. The candidates said the centre would strengthen early warning systems and rapid-response networks across the region's 21 senatorial districts.

On food security, the communiqué read in part: "We will ensure more land is safely farmed, and our food security is strengthened through protected agricultural corridors, formalised livestock production, agro-processing, a regional grain reserve and irrigation rehabilitation."

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Kebbi State ADC governorship candidate, Abubakar Malami, SAN, read the communiqué aloud after the signing. He said the candidates had adopted a regional covenant built around security, people-centred governance and responsible reforms, with citizens' welfare as a key priority.

ADC Candidates attack APC-led governments

The candidates did not hold back in their criticism of the ruling All Progressives Congress administrations across the Northwest. They accused the APC-led governments of what they described as massive and unprecedented looting, arguing that the region had little to show for years of governance in terms of infrastructure, development or security.

They also alleged that the sitting governors lived in luxury, pointing to extravagant government houses, exotic vehicles and private jet travel, while ordinary citizens bore the weight of poverty. The candidates pledged to run their governments differently.

Apart from Malami, those who attended and signed the compact in person included Manir Mohammad Dan'iya of Sokoto, Sabo Mohammed Nakudu of Jigawa, and Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi of Zamfara. The Katsina candidate, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita, was represented by his deputy, Aminu Yar'adua Ahmed. Kaduna candidate Isa Mohammed Ashiru sent his deputy, Kantiok Irmiya Ishaku, while Kano candidate Ibrahim Ali Amin was represented by his deputy, Sabo Mohammed Nakudu.

The Northwest geopolitical zone, one of Nigeria's most densely populated regions, continues to grapple with serious challenges around security, healthcare and education. With the Independent National Electoral Commission signalling the start of the 2027 governorship campaign for September 9, these issues are expected to dominate political discourse across the region in the months ahead.

Gunmen storm Edo ADC chairman's house

Legit.ng earlier reported that some gunmen stormed the Benin City home of Edo ADC Chairman Kennedy Odion in the early hours of Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The robbers carted away two Toyota Highlander vehicles, four mobile phones, and ₦500,000 in cash.

Edo State Police confirmed the attack and said a manhunt for the suspects is underway.

Source: Legit.ng