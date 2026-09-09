A Nigerian woman living in the UK took her visiting parents on a sightseeing and shopping trip around Edinburgh instead of keeping them home

She chose to travel by train to avoid city parking charges, leaving her young children behind with their father for the day

Her father's playful banter with her quieter mother during the outing became a highlight that charmed viewers online

A Nigerian woman based in the UK has warmed hearts online after sharing a vlog of the day she took her visiting parents out to explore Edinburgh, refusing to let them spend their entire trip cooped up indoors.

The video, posted on TikTok by @simiat_musbau, captures a lighthearted family outing across the Scottish capital, filmed in a selfie-style across city streets, a train station, a train carriage, and a car.

Caring lady takes her parents to explore city of Edinburgh in UK. Photo credit: Simiat/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A Daughter Who Would Not Leave Her Parents Behind

Simiat was clear about her motivation from the start. "I don't want to be one of those people who bring their parents abroad and leave them all cooped up in the house without taking them out to know the city they live in," she said in the clip.

The decision to take the train rather than drive was equally practical: "The fear of parking charges in the city is beginning of wisdom."

She left her young sons in the care of their father and set off with her parents for a day that included shopping for weather-appropriate clothing, a Costa photo booth moment, and a walkabout through the city.

The highlight of the day came at Wingstop, a chicken wing restaurant she described as her favourite Edinburgh spot.

"Every time I come to Edinburgh, I must go there," she said, adding that she particularly loves their top three spicy flavours.

Her Dad Stole the Show

What made the video resonate with so many viewers was Simiat's description of her parents' dynamic throughout the day.

Her father, she said, kept the energy high with his playful personality.

"My dad is a jovial person, like you can never have a dull moment just being with him," she shared.

Her mother, by contrast, is quiet, and the contrast between the two made for a stream of gentle teasing whenever they tried something new.

"You guys should have been there, the way both my dad and my mom were just yabbing each other," she laughed.

Simiat acknowledged the day did not cover everything she had planned and promised a follow-up trip soon, noting that her return to work was fast approaching.

See the post below:

Canada-based lady takes her mother abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video of the day she took her mother to spend some time with her in Canada.

The lady said her mother was mocked as people said she would never give birth to a child who would take her abroad.

Source: Legit.ng