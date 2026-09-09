Canada's government has clarified the documents travellers must carry when flying to Canada using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA)

The government has warned that obtaining a new passport after an eTA approval requires travellers to apply for an entirely new eTA

Canada also outlined specific conditions under which travellers may need to carry their old passport alongside their new one

The Government of Canada has issued a reminder to international travellers about the documents they are required to present before boarding a flight to Canada when travelling with an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

According to Canada's official immigration website, travellers must carry the same passport they used when applying for their eTA. This means that if a passport expires or is replaced after the eTA was granted, the traveller cannot simply use the new passport without first obtaining a fresh eTA linked to it.

Canada gives important information before travellers board with eTA. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What happens after getting new passport

The guidance is clear: any traveller who receives a new passport after their eTA was approved must apply for a new eTA before flying. An eTA is tied directly to the passport number recorded at the time of application, making the two documents inseparable for travel purposes.

However, the federal government also advises travellers to carry their old passport in certain situations, even after getting a new one. If the old passport contains either an expired Canadian visitor visa, also known as a temporary resident visa, or a valid United States nonimmigrant visa, it should be brought along to the airport.

The US visa rule explained

The condition around the US nonimmigrant visa comes with a specific nuance worth noting. The visa must have been valid at the time the traveller applied for their eTA, but it does not need to remain valid by the time they actually travel to Canada. This means a traveller whose US visa has since expired may still benefit from carrying the old passport that held it when the eTA was originally approved.

The guidance is aimed at preventing travellers from being denied boarding due to incomplete documentation, a situation that can arise when passengers are unaware that their eTA is passport-specific rather than linked to their identity alone.

Travellers planning a trip to Canada are encouraged to review the full eligibility and documentation requirements on the official Government of Canada website before heading to the airport.

In a similar report. Legit.ng published that Canada announced a travel guide for foreigners who are trying to re-enter the country via any of the three modes of transportation.

People who cannot submit Canada eTA's application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced three groups of travellers who cannot apply for Canada’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA). The categories include Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and people who already hold a valid Canadian visa.

For many Nigerian travellers, understanding these rules could prevent confusion and costly delays at the airport. This comes as visa processing setbacks have already caused some Nigerian students to miss the start of academic programmes in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng