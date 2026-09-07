Six South - South governors met in Calabar under the South-South Governors' Forum, chaired by Bayelsa Governor Duoye Diri

The Forum declared full support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections

Governors also agreed to meet with Tinubu over infrastructure development and environmental remediation demands for the region

The South-South Governors' Forum convened in Calabar, Cross River State, on Thursday, where the six governors of the region formally declared their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election in 2027 and laid out key development demands for the zone.

Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri, who chairs the Forum, read the communiqué on behalf of all members at the close of the summit.

South-South governors declare support for President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @govdouyediri

Source: Twitter

The meeting brought together Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State as host and Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State. Delta, Edo, and Rivers states were represented by their deputies, Sir Monday Onyeme, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, and Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, respectively. Also in attendance were Amb. Joe Keshi, who led the BRACED Commission delegation, and Amb. Boladei Igali, who headed the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) contingent.

South-South governors back Tinubu for 2027

Discussions at the summit focused on the economic development of the South-South region and ways to strengthen regional cooperation. Among the resolutions reached, the governors reaffirmed their collective support for Tinubu's candidacy in the 2027 general elections, describing it as a commitment to their party's direction.

The Forum also agreed to schedule quarterly meetings going forward, with the next gathering fixed for November 6 to 8, 2026, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Infrastructure and environmental remediation demands

The governors resolved to request a meeting with President Tinubu to press for action on infrastructure development and environmental remediation across the region. The Forum specifically called for intervention beyond the ongoing clean-up of Ogoniland in Rivers State, signalling that governors want a broader federal commitment to addressing environmental damage in other parts of the South-South.

The communiqué also commended Governor Bassey Otu and the people of Cross River State for the hospitality shown to delegates throughout the summit.

See the full statement of the declaration on X here:

Source: Legit.ng